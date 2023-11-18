HT Auto
Badminton player Saina Nehwal brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV. Check out the price

Indian Badminton player Saina Nehwal is one of the most celebrated players in recent times. The shuttler has won several accolades globally including 20 international medals making the nation proud. Enjoying her break at the moment, the sports icon recently brought home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ worth 1.61 crore (ex-showroom, India). Nehwal shared images of her new prized possession on social media as she took delivery of the coupe SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2023, 14:02 PM
Badminton player Saina Nehwal recently took the delivery of her new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 priced from ₹1.61 crore (ex-showroom) (X/@NSaina)
Badminton player Saina Nehwal recently took the delivery of her new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 priced from ₹1.61 crore (ex-showroom)

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV is the performance version of the popular GLE SUV. The coupe-styled offering gets the AMG treatment complete with the Panamericana grille, quad exhausts, AMG alloy wheels, AMG sports seats, Alcantara leather upholstery, and so much more. Saina Nehwal’s AMG GLE 53 is finished in black, which lends a menacing look to the offering.

Also Read : Actor Sushmita Sen brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE worth 1.63 crore

Much like its owner, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV sprints when given the push. Power comes from the 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine tuned for 603 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 9-speed AMG SpeedShift automatic transmission. The motor also comes with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system, called the EQ Boost, which further brings a power boost of 21 bhp and 250 Nm, improving initial acceleration and overall efficiency on the performance coupe SUV.

The AMG GLE 53 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 280 kmph. Other notable elements include the 22-inch alloy wheels, signature LED DRL styling, AMG steering wheel with shortcut dials, Nappa leather seats, twin-screen infotainment system with the MBUX UI, as well as an air suspension for an adjustable ride height.

Saina Nehwal seems to have a liking for coupe SUVs as the Padma Bhushan awardee previously owned the BMW X6, the model that started the trend of coupe SUVs. She was also gifted a BMW 3 Series by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, the India brand ambassador of the German automaker at the time, for her stellar performance in the 2012 London Olympics. Hyundai Motor India also presented the sports star with the Creta First Anniversary Edition in 2016 for her win in the Australian Open Championship.

On the work front, Saina is now working to make a comeback to badminton on the international stage after a brief hiatus due to a knee injury.

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2023, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Mercedes AMG Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz India celebrity cars Saina Nehwal

