Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]'s petrol variant is 9.52 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus comes with a 85 lit...

res fuel tank.