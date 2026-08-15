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MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]

₹1.53 - 2.07 Cr*
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

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AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]vsAMG GLE Coupe
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AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]vsCayenne Coupe
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AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]vsM4 CS
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AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]vsM4 Competition
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AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]vsCayenne

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2999 - 3892 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8.2 - 9.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    603 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    655 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    850 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Videos

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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.53 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.07 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]'s top variant is 63 S 4Matic Plus.
2 Variants Available
AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus
₹1.53 Cr*
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 63 S 4Matic Plus
₹2.07 Cr*
3892 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] image
Rs. 1.53 CrOnwards-603 bhp850 NmAutomaticCoupe9-6554961201817206
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe imageRs. 1.45 CrOnwards-429 bhp560 NmAutomaticCoupe9--4453 mm1850 mm1414 mm6.1 metresAMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]VSAMG GLE Coupe
Porsche Cayenne CoupePorsche Cayenne Coupe imageRs. 1.49 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomaticCoupe10--4930 mm1983 mm1678 mm-AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]VSCayenne Coupe
BMW M4 CSBMW M4 CS imageRs. 1.89 CrOnwards-543 bhp650 NmAutomaticCoupe6120 mm-4794 mm1887 mm1393 mm6.1 metresAMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]VSM4 CS
BMW M4 CompetitionBMW M4 Competition imageRs. 1.53 CrOnwards
4.92
503 bhp650 NmAutomaticCoupe6120 mm440 litres4794 mm1887 mm1393 mm6.1 metresAMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]VSM4 Competition
Audi SQ8Audi SQ8 imageRs. 1.78 CrOnwards-500bhp770NmAutomaticSUV---5004 mm2190 mm1708 mm-AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]VSSQ8
Porsche TaycanPorsche Taycan imageRs. 1.67 CrOnwards----Coupe10128 mm450 litres4963 mm2144 mm1381 mm5.6 metresAMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]VSTaycan

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Images

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Image 1

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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Specifications and Features

Max Power603 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque850 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage8.2 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2999.0 - 3892.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed280 kmph
SunroofYes
View all AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] specs and features

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Mileage

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]'s petrol variant is 9.52 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus comes with a 85 lit...

res fuel tank.

Read More
Select Variant:
53 4Matic Plus
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
9.52

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