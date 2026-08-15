Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Key Specs
- Engine2999 - 3892 cc
- Mileage8.2 - 9.5 kmpl
- Power603 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space655 litres
- Max Torque850 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]
|Rs. 1.53 CrOnwards
|-
|603 bhp
|850 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|9
|-
|655
|4961
|2018
|1720
|6
|Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
|Rs. 1.45 CrOnwards
|-
|429 bhp
|560 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|9
|-
|-
|4453 mm
|1850 mm
|1414 mm
|6.1 metres
|AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]VSAMG GLE Coupe
|Porsche Cayenne Coupe
|Rs. 1.49 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|10
|-
|-
|4930 mm
|1983 mm
|1678 mm
|-
|AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]VSCayenne Coupe
|BMW M4 CS
|Rs. 1.89 CrOnwards
|-
|543 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|120 mm
|-
|4794 mm
|1887 mm
|1393 mm
|6.1 metres
|AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]VSM4 CS
|BMW M4 Competition
|Rs. 1.53 CrOnwards
|503 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|120 mm
|440 litres
|4794 mm
|1887 mm
|1393 mm
|6.1 metres
|AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]VSM4 Competition
|Audi SQ8
|Rs. 1.78 CrOnwards
|-
|500bhp
|770Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|5004 mm
|2190 mm
|1708 mm
|-
|AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]VSSQ8
|Porsche Taycan
|Rs. 1.67 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coupe
|10
|128 mm
|450 litres
|4963 mm
|2144 mm
|1381 mm
|5.6 metres
|AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]VSTaycan
|Max Power
|603 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|850 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|8.2 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2999.0 - 3892.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|280 kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]'s petrol variant is 9.52 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus comes with a 85 lit...
res fuel tank.Read More
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