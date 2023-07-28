HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,53,46,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2999.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
1.53 - 2.07 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Specs

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG GLE Coupe measures 4,961 mm in length, 2,018 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,935 mm. ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Specifications and Features

63 S 4Matic Plus
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.26
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
603 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
280
Engine Type
AMG Speedshift TCT 9G
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
702
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3892 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R22
Height
1720
Length
4961
Width
2018
Wheelbase
2935
Bootspace
655
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
85
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black , Truffle Brown / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)

Porsche 911

Porsche 911

1.64 - 3.08 Cr
Check latest offers
AMG GLE Coup... vs 911
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

1.35 - 1.98 Cr
Check latest offers
AMG GLE Coup... vs Cayenne Coup...
Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R

2.12 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
AMG GLE Coup... vs GT-R
BMW M8

BMW M8

2.15 - 2.18 Cr
Check latest offers
AMG GLE Coup... vs M8

This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
The upcoming sedan is expected to ride on the MMA platform and could come with an electrified powertrain.
Mercedes-Benz aims entry-level segment, new concept teased ahead of IAA Munich debut. Know more
25 Jul 2023
Mercedes-Benz made a custom-built wheelchair for a rescue dog named Bunny who lost her hind legs. (Image: Instagram/@keepingfinn)
Mercedes-Benz gifts this dog a custom-built wheelchair. Details here
23 Jul 2023
Image of Mercedes-Benz GLC63 S AMG E Performance used for representational purpose only.
Mercedes-Benz GLC63 S AMG E Performance and GLC43 4Matic unveiled
20 Jul 2023
Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW lead luxury car sales in India. The three carmakers have contributed to the best-ever half-yearly sales of luxury vehicles between January and June this year.
Luxury cars on a roll in India as Mercedes, BMW, Audi make hay while the sun shines
18 Jul 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe price starts at ₹ 1.53 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.07 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe top variant price is ₹ 2.07 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
53 4Matic Plus
1.53 Cr*
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
63 S 4Matic Plus
2.07 Cr*
3892 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

