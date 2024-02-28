In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. AMG GLE Coupe vs AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe Amg gle coupe 2020-2024 Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.85 Cr ₹ 1.53 Cr Mileage 9.1 kmpl 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2999 cc 2999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6