Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,

AMG GLE Coupe vs AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe Amg gle coupe 2020-2024
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.85 Cr₹ 1.53 Cr
Mileage9.1 kmpl8.2 to 9.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2999 cc2999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66
AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
53 4Matic Plus
₹1.85 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024
53 4Matic Plus
₹1.53 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5 seconds5.3
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
560 Nm @ 1800-5800 rpm520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 5500 rpm429 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,49,3571,75,58,331
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,00,0001,53,46,000
RTO
19,04,00015,88,600
Insurance
7,44,8576,23,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,54,5823,77,397

