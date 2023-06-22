HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Mercedes Amg Sl55 Roadster Launched In India: First Look

Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look

Mercedes-Benz has brought back the iconic SL model to India after a hiatus of 12 years. Made exclusively at the AMG facility in Germany, the 7th generation SL55 Roadster will be sold in India through the CBU route. Here is the first look.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2023, 17:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Sl 55 Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Sl 55 Roadster
₹2.35 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Lexus Ls (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Ls
₹ 1.91 - 2.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
₹ 1.95 - 2.03 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw I7
₹ 1.95 - 0 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
First Published Date: 22 Jun 2023, 17:46 PM IST
TAGS: SL SL55 Roadster Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG AMG
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
Portronics Clamp M2 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city