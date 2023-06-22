Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
Mercedes-Benz has brought back the iconic SL model to India after a hiatus of 12 years. Made exclusively at the AMG facility in Germany, the 7th generation SL55 Roadster will be sold in India through the CBU route. Here is the first look.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
First Published Date: 22 Jun 2023, 17:46 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now