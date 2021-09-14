Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
Active
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Interior Colours
Black with Aluminium Trim
Seat Upholstery
Leather + Alcantara