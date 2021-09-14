Home > New Cars > Mercedes-Benz > Amg-a35-limousine

Mercedes-benz Amg-a35-limousine

Mercedes-benz Amg-a35-limousine (HT Auto photo)

₹ 56.24 to 57.6 Lakhs

Mercedes-benz Amg-a35-limousine Key Specs

Mileage 13.39 to 0 kmpl
Engine 1,991 cc
Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Fuel type Petrol
Available colours

Mercedes-benz Amg-a35-limousine Price List, Specifications and Features

AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC

1991 cc | 301 bhp |

₹ 56.24 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
13.39 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0L M260 Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
301 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
235 / 40 R18
Rear Suspension
Four-Link Axle
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 40 R18
Width
1796 mm
Length
4549 mm
Height
1446 mm
Wheelbase
2729 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
405 litres
Doors
4 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

