Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG A35 Limousine measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,796 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less