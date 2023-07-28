Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG A35 Limousine measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,796 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine price starts at ₹ 57.6 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 57.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine top variant price is ₹ 57.6 Lakhs.
₹57.6 Lakhs*
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
