HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Mercedes Benz Eqs Electric Suv Unveiled: First Look

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look

Mercedes has taken the covers off its latest electric SUV EQS in the US markets. Mercedes claims the EQS, which is essentially the SUV version of the EQS electric sedan, will offer a range of around 600 kms per charge. Here is the first look at Mercedes EQS SUV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 05:03 PM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqs
Electric | Automatic
₹ 2 Crore*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 05:03 PM IST
TAGS: EQS 2023 EQS EQS 2023 Mercedes EQS 2023 Mercedes EQS Mercedes EQS 2023 Mercedes Mercedes Benz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

New 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS breaks cover as 916 hp 'hybrid' behemoth
New 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS breaks cover as 916 hp 'hybrid' behemoth
In pics: Audi Urbansphere concept showcases future of spacious mobility
In pics: Audi Urbansphere concept showcases future of spacious mobility
Planning to buy a new car? All vehicles in Delhi likely to be pricier except EVs
Planning to buy a new car? All vehicles in Delhi likely to be pricier except EVs
Audi Urbansphere Concept EV: First Look
Audi Urbansphere Concept EV: First Look
Volvo India announces price hike up to 4%, cars become pricier by up to 3 lakh
Volvo India announces price hike up to 4%, cars become pricier by up to 3 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city