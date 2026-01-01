|Engine
|1991 cc
|Mileage
|13.39 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC, equipped with a 2.0L M260 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹66.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG A35 Limousine deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.39 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC is powered by a 1991 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 301 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 400 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.
In the AMG A35 Limousine's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi Q3 Sportback priced between ₹53.55 Lakhs - 53.86 Lakhs.
The AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rain-sensing Wipers, Glove Box Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.