AMG A35 Limousine is a 5 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 66.19 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4MATIC is 51 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L M260 Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 3000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 51 BootSpace: 405 Mileage of 4MATIC is 13.39 kmpl.