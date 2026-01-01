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AMG A35 LimousinePriceMileageSpecifications
Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Front Right Side
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Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
66.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Key Specs
Engine1991 cc
Mileage13.39 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG A35 Limousine specs and features

AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC

AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC Prices

The AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC, equipped with a 2.0L M260 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹66.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC Mileage

All variants of the AMG A35 Limousine deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.39 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC Engine and Transmission

The AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC is powered by a 1991 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 301 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 400 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.

AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the AMG A35 Limousine's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi Q3 Sportback priced between ₹53.55 Lakhs - 53.86 Lakhs.

AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC Specs & Features

The AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rain-sensing Wipers, Glove Box Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC Price

AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC

₹66.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
57,60,000
RTO
6,05,000
Insurance
2,53,572
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
66,19,072
EMI@1,42,270/mo
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Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.39
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
301 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
2.0L M260 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
683
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.8
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
235 / 40 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Four-Link Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
235 / 40 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4549
Wheelbase
2729
Height
1446
Width
1796

Capacity

Bootspace
405
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
51

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather + Alcantara
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black with Aluminium Trim
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC EMI
EMI1,28,043 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
59,57,164
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
59,57,164
Interest Amount
17,25,397
Payable Amount
76,82,561

Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Alternatives

Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
AMG A35 LimousinevsQ3 Sportback

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