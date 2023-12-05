Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1991 cc
|Mileage
|13.39 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
AMG A35 Limousine is a 5 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of AMG A35 Limousine 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 66.19 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4MATIC is 51 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
