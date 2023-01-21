HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Actor Sushmita Sen Brings Home The Mercedes Amg Gle 53 Worth 1.63 Crore

Actor Sushmita Sen brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 worth 1.63 crore

Actor Sushmita Sen, known for her work in films and web shows, is now a proud owner of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 coupe SUV. The performance SUV was recently delivered to the actor, images of which were shared online. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ coupe SUV brings performance and practicality together in a very likeable package, while commanding an asking price of 1.63 crore (ex-showroom, India).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2023, 18:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Actor Sushmita Sen poses with her new prized possession the Mercedes AMG GLE 53 coupe SUV (Auto Hangar Mercedes-Benz)
Actor Sushmita Sen poses with her new prized possession the Mercedes AMG GLE 53 coupe SUV (Auto Hangar Mercedes-Benz)
Actor Sushmita Sen poses with her new prized possession the Mercedes AMG GLE 53 coupe SUV (Auto Hangar Mercedes-Benz)
Actor Sushmita Sen poses with her new prized possession the Mercedes AMG GLE 53 coupe SUV

Sen also posted a video of the car's delivery on her Instagram profile with a caption that read, “And the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty." She also thanked the Mumbai-based dealership who delivered the GLE 53 AMG Coupe SUV to her.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz could drop EQ brand for electric vehicles from 2024: Report

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.53 - 2.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹1.57 - 2.19 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹1.62 - 2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maserati Quattroporte (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Quattroporte
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9 kmpl
₹1.64 - 1.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹1.64 - 1.84 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe SUV arrived in India in 2020 and marked the arrival of the 53 moniker from the AMG family. Based on the W167 GLE, the GLE 53 gets the Affalterbach treatment complete with the Panamericana grille, beefy bonnet, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and more. The model rides on 21-inch AMG-styled alloy wheels with the rear getting quad exhaust tips. The sloping roofline makes all the difference between the standard GLE and the GLE 53 coupe. India also gets the night package as standard on the GLE 53 AMG, which translates to fewer chrome inserts on the bumpers, window surrounds and the tailgate, all of which now get a gloss black finish.

Power comes from the 3.0-litre in-line, six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 429 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque available from as low as 1,800 rpm. The GLE 53 AMG was also the first offering from Mercedes-Benz India to get the EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology that adds another 21.6 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, which helps improve initial acceleration as well as fuel efficiency. The motor is paired with the 9-speed AMG SpeedShift transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The performance offering can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 is also loaded on the feature front with dual screens that run the latest MBUX user interface. It also gets the new AMG steering wheel with the shortcut dial to change setting as well as driving modes. There's also AMG sport seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, Mercedes ME connectivity, paddle-shifters, and even an air suspension that will automatically lower the SUV by 10 mm at speed over 120 kmph.

Sushmita Sen has always liked big and brawny cars and the GLE 53 AMG fits right in. The actor previously owned the Lexus LX470, BMW 7 Series, BMW X6 and the Audi Q7. On the work front, Sen will be next seen in the web series Taali, based on the life transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2023, 18:27 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz GLE 53 Mercedes AMG Sushmita Sen
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Hyundai Ioniq 6 showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Hyundai Ioniq 6 showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Sushmita Sen's new Mercedes: Here's what you need to know
Sushmita Sen's new Mercedes: Here's what you need to know
Features that Maruti Suzuki Jimny offers but Mahindra Thar does not
Features that Maruti Suzuki Jimny offers but Mahindra Thar does not
Actor Sushmita Sen brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 worth ₹1.63 crore
Actor Sushmita Sen brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 worth 1.63 crore
Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city