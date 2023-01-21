Actor Sushmita Sen brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 worth ₹1.63 crore

Actor Sushmita Sen, known for her work in films and web shows, is now a proud owner of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 coupe SUV. The performance SUV was recently delivered to the actor, images of which were shared online. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ coupe SUV brings performance and practicality together in a very likeable package, while commanding an asking price of ₹1.63 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Sen also posted a video of the car's delivery on her Instagram profile with a caption that read, “And the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty." She also thanked the Mumbai-based dealership who delivered the GLE 53 AMG Coupe SUV to her.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe SUV arrived in India in 2020 and marked the arrival of the 53 moniker from the AMG family. Based on the W167 GLE, the GLE 53 gets the Affalterbach treatment complete with the Panamericana grille, beefy bonnet, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and more. The model rides on 21-inch AMG-styled alloy wheels with the rear getting quad exhaust tips. The sloping roofline makes all the difference between the standard GLE and the GLE 53 coupe. India also gets the night package as standard on the GLE 53 AMG, which translates to fewer chrome inserts on the bumpers, window surrounds and the tailgate, all of which now get a gloss black finish.

Power comes from the 3.0-litre in-line, six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 429 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque available from as low as 1,800 rpm. The GLE 53 AMG was also the first offering from Mercedes-Benz India to get the EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology that adds another 21.6 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, which helps improve initial acceleration as well as fuel efficiency. The motor is paired with the 9-speed AMG SpeedShift transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The performance offering can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 is also loaded on the feature front with dual screens that run the latest MBUX user interface. It also gets the new AMG steering wheel with the shortcut dial to change setting as well as driving modes. There's also AMG sport seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, Mercedes ME connectivity, paddle-shifters, and even an air suspension that will automatically lower the SUV by 10 mm at speed over 120 kmph.

Sushmita Sen has always liked big and brawny cars and the GLE 53 AMG fits right in. The actor previously owned the Lexus LX470, BMW 7 Series, BMW X6 and the Audi Q7. On the work front, Sen will be next seen in the web series Taali, based on the life transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

