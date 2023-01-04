Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW X4 comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The X4 measures 4,752 mm in length, 1,918 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,864 mm. The ground clearance of X4 is 204. A five-seat model, BMW X4 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW X4 price starts at ₹ 65.1 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 71.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X4 comes in 2 variants. BMW X4 top variant price is ₹ 67.9 Lakhs.
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
xDrive30d M Sport X
₹67.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic