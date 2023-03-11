HT Auto
Jeep Grand Cherokee Specifications

Jeep Grand Cherokee is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 77,50,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1995.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Jeep Grand Cherokee Specs

The Grand Cherokee measures 4,914 mm in length, 1,979 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,964 mm. The ground clearance of Grand Cherokee is 215 mm. A five-seat model, Jeep Grand Cherokee sits in ...Read More

Jeep Grand Cherokee Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel type
Petrol
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
266 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)
Rear Suspension
Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)
Rear Tyres
266 / 50 R20
Length
4914 mm
Ground Clearance
215 mm
Wheelbase
2964 mm
Height
1792 mm
Kerb Weight
2097 kg
Width
1979 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
1068 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
87 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Optional
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
9
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
All
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Jeep Grand Cherokee News

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh more than the launch price
Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a price hike of 1 lakh. Check out the new price
11 Mar 2023
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV comes with a bold and aggressive appearance.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India, priced at 77.5 lakh
18 Nov 2022
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes as the automaker's fourth product in India after Compass, Meridian and Wrangler.
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
14 Nov 2022
Jeep India had earlier announced that the new generation Grand Cherokee SUV will be launched on November 11.
Jeep Grand Cherokee launch postponed. Check new date
9 Nov 2022
Jeep India will launch the new generation Grand Cherokee SUV on November 11.
Jeep opens bookings for new Grand Cherokee, to launch this week
7 Nov 2022
View all
 

Jeep Grand Cherokee Variants & Price List

Jeep Grand Cherokee price starts at ₹ 77.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 77.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Grand Cherokee comes in 1 variants. Jeep Grand Cherokee top variant price is ₹ 77.5 Lakhs.

Limited (O) 4x4 AT
77.5 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Automatic
