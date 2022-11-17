HT Auto
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Launches In India, Priced At 77.5 Lakh

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launches in India, priced at 77.5 lakh

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets the automaker's QUADRATRAC 4X4 system to tackle rough and extreme terrains.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2022, 13:35 PM
Jeep India on Thursday launched the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the country at 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the new Grand Cherokee the biggest and costliest SUV from the US automobile brand in India. The SUV has already been introduced in the global market, and now it has been launched in India. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be sold in India as a CKD unit assembled in Maharashtra. This latest model is the fifth generation iteration of the mighty Jeep SUV. Also, India is the first right-hand drive market to get the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The SUV has a bold and aggressively strong design that ensures a bulky road presence. Also, it comes with a host of technologies onboard that make sure a highly power-packed performance on rough terrains as well as on smooth roads also. The SUV has already sold more than seven million units around the world in its three decades of existence. The India-spec 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee's deliveries will commence from the end of this month, claimed the automaker.

Speaking about the design of the SUV, it comes with seven slat front grille with chrome trims around it. Sharp headlamps flank the front grille with LED units, and the front bumper appears chunkier than before. The SUV sports black accents around the lower air intake and fog lamps. The masculine chunkiness of the SUV is visible at the side profile and the rear as well. It runs on five-spoke machined alloy wheels.

Speaking about the car's offroading capability, Jeep has enabled the new Grand Cherokee with 533 mm of water-wading capability, and it has 215 mm of ground clearance, which combined ensure the SUV is well capable of taking offroading challenges. An interesting technology onboard this SUV is Jeep's latest QUADRATRAC 4X4 system to tackle rough and extreme terrains where a higher level of articulation is needed.

While the exterior of the SUV oozes out masculinity, the car's cabin is equally attractive and flaunts premiumness. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a sporty blacked-out interior theme with a mix of asphalt grey and piano black trims. It gets a separate co-passenger entertainment display with HDMI playback alongside the main 10.1-inch screen. The screen gets a privacy treatment, so the driver doesn't get distracted while driving. The dual infotainment systems upfront is certainly one of the key USPs of the cabin. Moving to the rear, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a massive boot space of 1,076-litre, which can be extended further by dropping the second-row seats.

For power source, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 270 hp of power and 400 Nm of maximum torque. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will compete with rivals like BMW X5, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL, Range Rover Sport and Volvo XC90 in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2022, 12:50 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep India Jeep Grand Cherokee
