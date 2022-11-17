HT Auto
This Toyota bZ compact SUV concept could be a great EV deal; breaks cover at LA

Toyota plans to launch at least five cars in its bZ family of EVs.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2022, 09:59 AM
Toyota bZ compact SUV concept comes with a sharp styling.
Toyota took the opportunity at Los Angeles Auto Show to showcase its bZ compact SUV concept, which previews a small crossover for the brand's growing electric vehicle lineup. This comes as part of the Japanese automaker's strategy to focus on electrification at the automotive event, where it has brought the new fifth-generation Toyota Prius as well, which stole the limelight right after the unveiling. The Toyota bZ concept comes with a design that has been visible in other contemporary models from the brand.

Speaking about the design of the all-new Toyota bZ compact SUV concept, it comes featuring heavy creases and a sculpted appearance. At the front profile, the car has Toyota's new signature light, which also appears in the new Toyota Prius. The car sports bracket-shaped lamps on each side and an illuminated strip spanning the nose section. The overall design of the front profile is aggressive and edgy, with outer angles at the lower edge. It also gets short overhangs to focus on compactness.

The roof comes with thin lines over the windshield and front doors. However, the roofline becomes thicker at the rear. The third brake light comes as part of the fin on top of the roof. This styling philosophy could make its way into the production model as well. Among other design elements, the car gets sharp crease running along the flanks, while the front door handles are flush with the body. The rear door handles have been moved to the pillar, a design philosophy several automakers have adopted lately. Talking about the rear profile of the concept car, the rear gets downward angles meeting into a sharp point. The LED taillights come with a wraparound appearance. There is a prominent diffuser that occupies the lower section of the rear profile.

Moving inside the cabin of the car, the Toyota bZ compact SUV gets a minimalist approach, which not only increases the practicality but focuses on aesthetic appearance as well. There is a wide and octagonal steering wheel, which grabs attention at the very first glimpse. The instrument cluster sticks up from the dashboard, similar to the bZ4X and the new Prius. At the centre of the cabin is the touchscreen infotainment system, under which there are a few capacitative buttons. Toyota has given the drive selector in the form of a simple column of buttons located at the base of the centre console.

Not only design but the Toyota bZ compact SUV concept also comes loaded with technology as well. Toyota claims the car gets an AI assistant named Yui, which can be used by voice commands. The system responds with audio and visual lighting cues that move around the cabin.

The styling cues of the Toyota bZ concept comes enhancing its appeal. However, the powertrain details are still a mystery from the brand. Interestingly, this could be one of the five models in the Toyota bZ model family. The automaker has already started selling the bZ4X, while the bZ3 is meant for China.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2022, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota bZ compact SUV electric vehicle electric car
