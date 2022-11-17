In pics: Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in India as brand's most premium SUV

HT Auto
India has become the first right-hand drive market to get the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2022, 16:11 PM
Jeep India has launched the 2022 Grand Cherokee in the country at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.5 lakh (ex-showroom) as its biggest and costliest SUV here. The SUV is already available in the global market,
Jeep India has launched the 2022 Grand Cherokee in the country at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.5 lakh (ex-showroom) as its biggest and costliest SUV here. The SUV is already available in the global market,
Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with seven slat front grille with chrome trims around it. Sharp headlamps flank the front grille with LED units, and the front bumper appears chunkier than before.
Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with seven slat front grille with chrome trims around it. Sharp headlamps flank the front grille with LED units, and the front bumper appears chunkier than before.
Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV sports black accents around the lower air intake and fog lamps.
Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV sports black accents around the lower air intake and fog lamps.
The rear portion of the Jeep Grand Cherokee sports masculine chunkiness. The SUV runs on five-spoke machined alloy wheels.
The rear portion of the Jeep Grand Cherokee sports masculine chunkiness. The SUV runs on five-spoke machined alloy wheels.
The new Grand Cherokee comes with 533 mm of water-wading capability, and it has 215 mm of ground clearance,
The new Grand Cherokee comes with 533 mm of water-wading capability, and it has 215 mm of ground clearance,
Jeep Grand Cherokee gets the brand's latest QUADRATRAC 4X4 system to tackle rough and extreme terrains where a higher level of articulation is needed.
Jeep Grand Cherokee gets the brand's latest QUADRATRAC 4X4 system to tackle rough and extreme terrains where a higher level of articulation is needed.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 270 hp of power and 400 Nm of maximum torque.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 270 hp of power and 400 Nm of maximum torque.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a sporty blacked-out interior theme with a mix of asphalt grey and piano black trims.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a sporty blacked-out interior theme with a mix of asphalt grey and piano black trims.
Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a separate co-passenger entertainment display with HDMI playback alongside the main 10.1-inch screen. The screen gets a privacy treatment, so the driver doesn't get distracted while driving.
Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a separate co-passenger entertainment display with HDMI playback alongside the main 10.1-inch screen. The screen gets a privacy treatment, so the driver doesn't get distracted while driving.
First Published Date: 17 Nov 2022, 16:11 PM IST
