Mercedes-Benz GLC comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLC measures 4,658 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,873 mm. The ground clearance of GLC is 201. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLC sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz GLC price starts at ₹ 58.6 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 64.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLC comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLC top variant price is ₹ 64.3 Lakhs.
200 Progressive
₹58.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
220d 4MATIC Progressive
₹64.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
