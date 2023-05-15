Jeep Wrangler Specifications

Jeep Wrangler comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Wrangler measures 4,882 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,008 mm. The ground clearance of Wrangler is 217. A five-seat model, Jeep Wrangler sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less