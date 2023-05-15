HT Auto
Jeep Wrangler Specifications

Jeep Wrangler is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 53,90,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1998.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Jeep Wrangler Specs

Jeep Wrangler comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Wrangler measures 4,882 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,008 mm. The ground clearance of Wrangler ...Read More

Jeep Wrangler Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Rubicon
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 75 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Front Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Tyres
255 / 75 R17
Height
1848
Ground Clearance
217
Length
4882
Width
1894
Wheelbase
3008
Bootspace
897
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
81
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Optional
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Red
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Jeep Wrangler News

Jeep is emphasising on Avenger, Recon and Wagoneer EVs for now before its shifting focus to the Wrangler EV project.
Planning to buy an all-electric Jeep Wrangler? You might have to wait till 2027
15 May 2023
Jeep Wrangler SUV comes as more capable, technology-enabled and feature-packed.
New Jeep Wrangler breaks cover, gets a smaller grille and a larger touchscreen
6 Apr 2023
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 concept is based on a two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 electric SUV concept breaks, pumps out 650 hp
3 Apr 2023
No one was injured or no fatalities were reported due to the accident. (Image: Facebook/City of Ann Arbor Fire Department)
Watch: This Jeep Wrangler transforms into a convertible instantly by a mishap
20 Dec 2022
Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is a key model under the US automaker's electrification strategy.
Jeep recalls nearly 63,000 Wrangler 4xe PHEVs owing to engine shutdown issue
10 Dec 2022
Jeep Wrangler Variants & Price List

Jeep Wrangler price starts at ₹ 53.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 59.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Wrangler comes in 2 variants. Jeep Wrangler top variant price is ₹ 57.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Unlimited
53.9 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Rubicon
57.9 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
