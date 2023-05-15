Jeep Wrangler Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jeep Wrangler comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Wrangler measures 4,882 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,008 mm. The ground clearance of Wrangler is 217. A five-seat model, Jeep Wrangler sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Jeep Wrangler price starts at ₹ 53.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 59.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Wrangler comes in 2 variants. Jeep Wrangler top variant price is ₹ 57.9 Lakhs.
₹53.9 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹57.9 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price