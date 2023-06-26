HT Auto
Porsche Macan Specifications

Porsche Macan is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 83,21,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1984.0 cc engine available in 12 colour and 3 transmission option: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. Porsche Macan mileage is 11.2 to 12.3.
4 out of 5
Available Colours

Porsche Macan Specs

Porsche Macan comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.2 to 12.3 kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions.

Porsche Macan Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
S
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
480 Nm @ 1360 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.24
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
730.6
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Self-tracking Trapezoidal-link
Front Suspension
Fully Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R18
Ground Clearance
205
Length
4696
Wheelbase
2807
Kerb Weight
1865
Height
1624
Width
1923
Bootspace
488
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
65
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Agate Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)

Porsche Macan News

Porsche Macan EV will be the automaker's second pure electric car, slated to launch in 2024.
Porsche Macan EV teased, looks inspired by Taycan EV. Details here
26 Jun 2023
Porsche Macan EV is slated to launch in 2024.
Porsche Macan EV to promise 603 hp and 1000 Nm
16 Nov 2022
Porsche Macan EV during testing
Porsche Macan EV delayed to 2024 over slow software development
17 Oct 2022
The Porsche Taycan and the Porsche Macan crash through a brick wall. (Image: Twitter/112 Comunidad de Madrid)
Costly crash: Porsche Taycan hits Macan, smashes against wall
25 Aug 2022
The Macan EV is currently under development and will share components with Audi Q6 e-Tron.
Porsche plans to make over 80,000 Macan EVs, launch likely next year
22 Aug 2022
View all
 
Porsche Macan Expert Review
4 out of 5

Excellent car packed with all stuff around all terrains in India. We feel the power under our legs and on flattening the accelerator peddle, the car just vanishes into thin air. Amazing driving experience and would like to call it a drivers car and the engine stands very obedient to the driver makin...

g the driver the king.I was also amazed by the fuel economy of around 13kmpl in spite of non-compromising performance. The interiors are just awesome and hug the person and a bit disappointed with rear-seat space as it was not comfortable for a 6ft guy to sit in the rear with the front seat adjusted to extreme back, but after all, we know that Porsche is a drivers car and not an owner so rear seating doesn't matter much. The transmission is just awesome with seamless gear shifts and paddle shifts make it a bit sporty. Overall very much happy with the drive and response of engine which comes with a power of around 250 bhp and 300nm torque.

Read More

Porsche Macan Variants & Price List

Porsche Macan price starts at ₹ 83.21 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.36 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Macan comes in 2 variants. Porsche Macan top variant price is ₹ 84.04 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Base
69.98 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S
84.04 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

