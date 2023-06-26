Porsche Macan Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Porsche Macan comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.2 to 12.3 kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Macan measures 4,696 mm in length, 1,923 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,807 mm. The ground clearance of Macan is 205. A five-seat model, Porsche Macan sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Excellent car packed with all stuff around all terrains in India. We feel the power under our legs and on flattening the accelerator peddle, the car just vanishes into thin air. Amazing driving experience and would like to call it a drivers car and the engine stands very obedient to the driver makin...
g the driver the king.I was also amazed by the fuel economy of around 13kmpl in spite of non-compromising performance. The interiors are just awesome and hug the person and a bit disappointed with rear-seat space as it was not comfortable for a 6ft guy to sit in the rear with the front seat adjusted to extreme back, but after all, we know that Porsche is a drivers car and not an owner so rear seating doesn't matter much. The transmission is just awesome with seamless gear shifts and paddle shifts make it a bit sporty. Overall very much happy with the drive and response of engine which comes with a power of around 250 bhp and 300nm torque.Read More
Porsche Macan price starts at ₹ 83.21 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.36 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Macan comes in 2 variants. Porsche Macan top variant price is ₹ 84.04 Lakhs.
₹69.98 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹84.04 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
