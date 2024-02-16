What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler in Bangalore? The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Bangalore is Rs 68,86,522.

What will be the RTO charges for Jeep Wrangler in Bangalore? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 11,26,897 in Bangalore.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jeep Wrangler in Bangalore? The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Bangalore is Rs 2,44,125.

What is the detailed breakup of Jeep Wrangler in Bangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 11,26,897, Insurance - Rs. 2,44,125, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in ##cityName## is Rs. 68,86,522.

What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Top Model? The top model of the Jeep Wrangler is the Jeep Rubicon, which costs Rs. 73,81,866 on the road in Bangalore.

What is the on road price of Jeep Wrangler? Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 68,86,522 and rises to Rs. 73,81,866. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.