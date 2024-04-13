HT Auto
Jeep Wrangler facelift to be launched in India on April 22

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2024, 14:59 PM
The Jeep Wrangler facelift made its global debut nearly a year ago and the SUV is all set to make its way to the Indian market with a comprehensive up
...
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler gets subtle restyling in the form of a slimmer grille, new alloys, and more
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler gets subtle restyling in the form of a slimmer grille, new alloys, and more

Jeep India is all set to bring the updated Wrangler off-roader to the market on April 22, 2024. The Jeep Wrangler facelift made its global debut nearly a year ago and the SUV is all set to make its way to the Indian market with a comprehensive upgrade to its design and feature list. Here’s a look at what you can expect.

The Jeep Wrangler facelift will get an all-black with the trademark seven-slat design being slimmer than before. There are new alloy wheels, different wheel sizes and multiple roof options available globally. Jeep India will likely bring the soft top and hard top options to the Indian market.

Also Read : Jeep Compass Night Eagle lands in Indian market at 25.39 Lakh. Check details

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler gets a new infotainment screen and repositioned AC vents, while most of the other controls remain unchanged
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler gets a new infotainment screen and repositioned AC vents, while most of the other controls remain unchanged

The cabin will also get subtle changes including the revised dashboard layout features a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and repositioned AC vents, which will be standard on all trims.

The Wrangler facelift will also get Jeep’s latest Uconnect 5 user interface bringing more connected tech to the off-roader. Furthermore, there will be the new Trails Offroad guide with 62 off-road trails incorporated into the system. Other upgrades include the 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument console, and more.

Power on the Jeep Wrangler facelift for India will come from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 266 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV will also get the Jeep Selec-Trac full-time Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) system. There won’t be a diesel engine for the Indian market.

The Wrangler is presently available in two variants - Unlimited and Rubicon - and we expect the same to continue on the facelifted model as well. The current version is priced between 62.65 lakh and 66.65 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively, and expect the new version to command a marginal premium over the same. The Jeep Wrangler will take on the Land Rover Defender in the luxury off-roader segment.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2024, 14:59 PM IST
TAGS: Defender Wrangler Jeep India Jeep Wrangler Jeep Jeep Wrangler facelift Wrangler

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

