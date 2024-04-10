Jeep Compass Night Eagle lands in Indian market at 20.49 Lakh. Check details

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle has returned to the Indian market, priced at ₹20.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the 2024 Compass Night Eagle are now open at Jeep dealerships and on the Jeep India website.

Featuring a 'Black' motif, the SUV comes with factory-fitted elements including a gloss-black finish for various exterior components such as the grille, grille rings, and daylight opening (DLO), along with black roof rails to enhance its signature look. It also comes with 18-inch alloys.

The Compass Night Eagle is designed to enhance its rugged yet stylish profile and comes equipped with standard features such as a dashcam/rear entertainment unit, premium carpet mats, underbody lighting, ambient lights, and an air purifier, offering a luxurious driving experience and making it a well-packaged product.

Available with a choice of two FWD powertrain options, the 2.0L MultiJet Turbo Diesel engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic transmission. The variant boasts premium features like a panoramic sunroof.

The SUV also offers advanced connectivity features and a wireless charger. It comes with a black dual-tone roof as standard and is available in three exterior colors: Black, White, and Red.

Sitting between the Longitude and Limited variants, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, complemented by a 7-inch MID featuring analogue dials. It comes loaded with a range of features including a multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry, push-button start/stop system, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and other amenities.

Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, claimed that the Jeep Compass is at the top of the bucket list for anyone considering an SUV, and the Compass Night Eagle offers the class and premium features that add exceptional value.

In its previous iteration, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle featured glossy black exterior accents, a black logo, and a black-painted roof. Additionally, it sported 18-inch alloy wheels finished in black.

