Jeep Compass 4x2 AT first drive review: Part raw, part rugged, part rad

The Compass has been the most popular vehicle from Jeep in the Indian market and for obvious reasons. However, when the BS6 Stage 2 norms kicked in the manufacturer decided to pull the plug on the petrol engine. With the future of diesel engines being unpredictable and NGT rules only allowing diesel vehicles to run for 10 years, most people decided to shift towards petrol-powered vehicles which does make sense. So, the decision to discontinue the petrol engine did harm the sales of Compass somewhere. Moreover, as the market is evolving more and more people are considering automatic transmission for their vehicles but the Compass only offers it in the top-end trim which means that the customer would have to spend quite some money.

Now, Jeep has been listening to the feedback and to prove that they are serious about the Indian market the manufacturer decided to bring in a new version of the Compass that is exclusive to the Indian market. No, the petrol engine is not yet back but Jeep has introduced an automatic transmission with its 4x2 version of the diesel engine. Moreover, the starting price of the Jeep Compass has also been reduced. We got to drive the new Black Shark which is new for 2023 and it comes with a 4x2 Auto powertrain. Here are our first impressions of the 2023 Jeep Compass 4x2 AT.

Jeep Compass 4x2 AT: Still capable?

The 4x2 version is not as capable as the 4x4 version. However, it will be more than enough for day-to-day usage.

We drove the new Compass 4x2 AT on a small off-road section and we already know that the 4x4 AT is a capable SUV. We are happy to report that this stands somewhat true for the 4x2 AT version as well. Yes, the 4x2 AT would not be as capable as the 4x4 version. However, we drove the 4x2 AT through some steep climbs and descents, steps, mud, ruts and even waded through the water, the SUV performed just fine for most of the part. So, even the 4x2 version is more than enough for most people who will be using the SUV in cities and on highways. One important thing to note is that the front bumper's lip is quite low and might scrape through some off-road sections so it is important to take things slowly while approaching an obstacle.

Jeep Compass 4x2 AT: Ride quality and NVH levels

Jeep says that they have retuned the suspension setup for the 4x2 AT versions. We didn't really feel a significant difference in terms of the ride quality. The Compass has always had a great ride quality, the suspension setup absorbs almost everything that a person can throw at it. The handling is also great for a SUV and there is minimal body roll.

The engine has enough grunt to climb some steep inclines.

A special mention goes to the fantastic NVH levels of the Compass. The SUV cuts off external sounds as soon as the doors are closed. The suspension also works silently and we didn't hear any unnecessary thud or noise from the suspension even while driving on the off-road track. However, the engine is a bit clattery and you can hear it inside the cabin and the clatter only increases when the driver starts pushing the engine.

Jeep Compass 4x2 AT: How does the powertrain perform?

The gearbox has been retuned and it now feels faster than before.

Well, there is nothing new about the powertrain. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is known for its grunt but it lacks a bit in the low-end. The gearbox is a bit slow to respond sometime but it is a bit quicker than the 4x4 AT variants because Jeep has retuned it. However, we would need more time behind the wheel to comment further on the gearbox behaviour as it was one of the weakest links of the pre-facelift Compass. Having said that, the acceleration is quick and strong, the Compass 4x2 AT can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.8 seconds, says Jeep. This has been possible because now the weight has gone down by 80 kg because of the missing 4x4 system. Jeep is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 16.2 kmpl.

Jeep Compass 4x2 AT: Cosmetic changes and Black Shark variant

For 2023, Jeep has given a mild-facelift to the Compass. It now gets a new set of alloy wheels and redesigned grille. There are no changes to the interior.

The new Black Shark trim comes with red accents on the dashboard and the steering wheel. The seats and the centre armrest get red stitching.

Jeep has introduced a new Black Shark variant that we drove, it basically gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard Compass. There is a new gloss black grille, a new set of 18-inch black alloy wheels and body-coloured plastic cladding. The interior has an all-black theme with red stitching and leatherette seats. There is also a red accent on the dashboard and the steering wheel as well. Overall, the cabin does look quite premium because of the soft-touch materials used by Jeep.

Jeep Compass 4x2 AT: Price and verdict

Jeep has revised the pricing of the Compass. It is offered in six trims - Sport, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited, Blackshark and Model S. The prices now start at ₹20.49 lakh ex-showroom which is lower than before. The automatic transmission is now offered from the Longitude trim which costs ₹23.99 lakh and the Black Shark variant starts at ₹26.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The exterior is updated with a revised grille and a new set of alloy wheels.

The Compass still shines when it comes to the balance of handling and ride quality. It is one of the best-handling SUVs out there in the market right now. The feature list is quite extensive and the quality of the plastics and materials used for the interior screams luxury. For most people, the 4x2 AT versions are more than enough as they will be using the Compass mostly in the city or out on the highway. Overall, the Compass is still a great vehicle for someone who spends most of their time on highways munching miles and wants the quality of a luxury car without spending that type of money. With the price reduction and the introduction of the automatic transmission to lower variants, the Compass should be able to attract more customers.

