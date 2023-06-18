Conquering one of the most dangerous passes in Jeep compass

Last year, I visited Leh on my motorcycle, and since then there was an itch to visit Zojilla Pass. However, this time I wanted to take a car. So, I needed a comfortable, compact SUV that has four-wheel drive capabilities. The vehicle that came to mind was the Jeep Compass. It is compact and very capable.

The journey started from Delhi, and the destination for the day was Punjab. The 400 km journey was quite comfortable, the highways are smooth and one can just use cruise control to follow the speed limits. A shoutout goes to the amazing Alpine speaker system and front-ventilated seats, they are a boon in scorching Delhi summers. It is quite hard to go back once you have experienced ventilated seats. Moreover, on highways, while maintaining steady speeds, the engine also starts delivering decent fuel efficiency.

On the second day, we left for Jispa which meant covering 400 km again. I was expecting the roads to be quite bad because my past experience till Manali was not good. However, I am happy to report that this time the roads are smooth and several new tunnels have helped reduce the travel time.

The Compass can handle bad roads easily.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Jeep Compass ₹ 17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mg Hector Plus ₹ 17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon Ev Max ₹ 17.74 - 19.54 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Mg Rc-6 ₹18 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Toyota Innova Hycross ₹ 18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

We stayed the night at Jispa where the temperature was close to zero degrees and it was raining. The next morning, the engine roared to life without any issues. However, there was a hiccup, Baralacha La Pass was closed because of a snowstorm. So, we stayed for another day and decided to visit Tayul Gompa Monastery, which meant we had to climb a steep incline where there were no proper roads. It was quite narrow and and soon enough the tyres started losing traction so to be on a safer side I engaged the 4x4 Lock and what else helped was the 360-degree camera that showed what was around the vehicle. While coming back, I got to try the hill descent control, it ensured that the speed of the Compass was in check.

The next day, we headed for Baralacha La Pass, it was snowing up at the top and the scenery was just breathtaking. Soon we reached the Ghata Loops where the compact size of the Compass helped. There were a lot of trucks coming from the other side and the roads were quite narrow. Fortunately for us, there was a Toyota Fortuner and a Ford Endeavour in front of us. This meant that if they can cross, then the Compass will cross without any issue. We reached Leh at 8:30 PM which meant that I had to drive the Compass in the dark on mountain roads. However, the LED projector setup that Jeep is using is great, it offers great spread and throw.

First view of Thiksey Monastery. The monetary offers breathtaking views of Leh.

After spending a couple of days in Leh, we took the Leh-Srinagar and went for Drass. The roads are smooth and the handling of the Compass is great considering it's a SUV. It just inspires so much confidence in the corners and the steering feel is also great. After spending a night in Drass, the target was to reach Punjab via Srinagar.

This meant that we will have to cross Zojila Pass. The roads there were slushy and snowy. Several motorcycles were continuously slipping and soon enough, the instrument cluster showed a ‘Snow detected’ message. So, I shifted the vehicle to Snow mode which engages the 4-wheel drive lock automatically. The long and winding road offers great views but as a driver, you need to stay alert as there are blind turns, water crossings and slippery slush where the traction of the tyres breaks easily. My respect for the army and the people living there increased after seeing how difficult and cold are the conditions.

At Baralachala Pass, there was a thick layer of snow throughout the mountains.

Soon enough we reached, Sonamarg where there was a huge traffic jam because of tunnel works. We left Drass at 6:30 in the morning and reached Punjab at 4:30 AM, the next day. So, we were in the SUV for 22 hours. Needless to say, it is an experience that I will never forget but the Jeep Compass ensured that it is a good one. What's next? Well, maybe Umling La next time!

First Published Date: