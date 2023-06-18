HT Auto
Conquering one of the most dangerous passes in Jeep compass

Last year, I visited Leh on my motorcycle, and since then there was an itch to visit Zojilla Pass. However, this time I wanted to take a car. So, I needed a comfortable, compact SUV that has four-wheel drive capabilities. The vehicle that came to mind was the Jeep Compass. It is compact and very capable.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2023, 16:20 PM
We recently decided to visit the Zojila Pass via Leh. What we needed was a capable SUV that is comfortable and compact in size. Jeep Compass seemed to tick all these boxes.
The Compass proved to be comfortable on highways. It felt composed and there was no unnecessary up-and-down movement. With cruise control engaged, it managed to deliver upwards of 15 kmpl of fuel efficiency on highways.
We covered more than 2,800 km in a span of 10 days. We had to refill the AdBlue tank once as the warning light comes on when the AdBlue tank is 50 per cent left. The digital instrument cluster shows all the necessary information that the driver needs.
There is soft-touch material everywhere. However, a lighter theme for the dashboard would have made the dashboard feel more premium. The infotainment system is slick to use and gets wireless Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. A special mention goes to the volume and track controls mounted behind the steering wheel.
The squared shape boot space has a capacity of 438 litres so it takes in luggage easily. Moreover, there is no loading lip which is a good thing. Also, Jeep offers a powered tailgate. 
The front seats are ventilated which I think is a very useful feature considering India's climate. There is also dual-zone climate control and the air conditioning system itself cools down the cabin in no time. At the rear, there are AC vents.
The rear seats are comfortable and the recline angle is perfect. Almost flat floor means that three people can seat comfortably. The rear occupants also get a USB port, 12V accessory outlet and an armrest.
We crossed several passes such as Baralacha la (15,912 ft), Lachung la (16,616 ft) and Tanglang La (17,480 ft). There was heavy snow at Baralacha la and we were stuck for two days at Keylong because of it. However, the target was Zojila Pass.
While we were stuck at Keylong, we decided to visit Tayul Gompa monestary which meant going through a steep narrow off-road section where I had to engage 4x4 Lock. The 360-degree camera also came in handy as there were sharp rocks on the sides.
The next day, we headed to Baralacha La, there was quite a lot of snow because of the snowfall but the scenery was beautiful and there was some black ice on the road as well so we were careful.
We spend a few days in Leh and headed towards Kargil from there. The roads are smooth and the Compass is probably one of the best-handling SUVs in the market which means that I enjoyed driving it in the hills. 
While heading towards Zojila Pass, the roads were quite bad. There was slush everywhere and the tyres started to lose traction. Fortunately, the Compass detected it and we shifted to Snow mode. 
Finally, we reached Zojila Pass, It is considered to be one of the most dangerous passes because of its undpredictable weather and road conditions. 
Jeep Compass at Zojila Pass after tackling through slush, water crossings and muddy roads.
The journey started from Delhi, and the destination for the day was Punjab. The 400 km journey was quite comfortable, the highways are smooth and one can just use cruise control to follow the speed limits. A shoutout goes to the amazing Alpine speaker system and front-ventilated seats, they are a boon in scorching Delhi summers. It is quite hard to go back once you have experienced ventilated seats. Moreover, on highways, while maintaining steady speeds, the engine also starts delivering decent fuel efficiency.

On the second day, we left for Jispa which meant covering 400 km again. I was expecting the roads to be quite bad because my past experience till Manali was not good. However, I am happy to report that this time the roads are smooth and several new tunnels have helped reduce the travel time.

We stayed the night at Jispa where the temperature was close to zero degrees and it was raining. The next morning, the engine roared to life without any issues. However, there was a hiccup, Baralacha La Pass was closed because of a snowstorm. So, we stayed for another day and decided to visit Tayul Gompa Monastery, which meant we had to climb a steep incline where there were no proper roads. It was quite narrow and and soon enough the tyres started losing traction so to be on a safer side I engaged the 4x4 Lock and what else helped was the 360-degree camera that showed what was around the vehicle. While coming back, I got to try the hill descent control, it ensured that the speed of the Compass was in check.

The next day, we headed for Baralacha La Pass, it was snowing up at the top and the scenery was just breathtaking. Soon we reached the Ghata Loops where the compact size of the Compass helped. There were a lot of trucks coming from the other side and the roads were quite narrow. Fortunately for us, there was a Toyota Fortuner and a Ford Endeavour in front of us. This meant that if they can cross, then the Compass will cross without any issue. We reached Leh at 8:30 PM which meant that I had to drive the Compass in the dark on mountain roads. However, the LED projector setup that Jeep is using is great, it offers great spread and throw.

After spending a couple of days in Leh, we took the Leh-Srinagar and went for Drass. The roads are smooth and the handling of the Compass is great considering it's a SUV. It just inspires so much confidence in the corners and the steering feel is also great. After spending a night in Drass, the target was to reach Punjab via Srinagar.

This meant that we will have to cross Zojila Pass. The roads there were slushy and snowy. Several motorcycles were continuously slipping and soon enough, the instrument cluster showed a ‘Snow detected’ message. So, I shifted the vehicle to Snow mode which engages the 4-wheel drive lock automatically. The long and winding road offers great views but as a driver, you need to stay alert as there are blind turns, water crossings and slippery slush where the traction of the tyres breaks easily. My respect for the army and the people living there increased after seeing how difficult and cold are the conditions.

Soon enough we reached, Sonamarg where there was a huge traffic jam because of tunnel works. We left Drass at 6:30 in the morning and reached Punjab at 4:30 AM, the next day. So, we were in the SUV for 22 hours. Needless to say, it is an experience that I will never forget but the Jeep Compass ensured that it is a good one. What's next? Well, maybe Umling La next time!

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2023, 16:20 PM IST
