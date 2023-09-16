HT Auto
Jeep Compass facelift with 2WD variant launched, price starts at 20.49 lakh

Jeep India has launched the facelift version of the Compass SUV along with a new variant and a special edition of the three-row Meridian SUV today. The Compass SUV will now come with a 4X2 variant as well as the Black Shark Edition with automatic gearbox. The price of the new Compass starts from 20.49 lakh and goes up to 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant with automatic gearbox. The price of the entry-level Compass has been reduced by nearly 1 lakh. On the other hand, the new Meridian Overland Edition SUV will carry several cosmetic updates over its standard versions currently on sale.

Jeep Compass SUV has added a new variant called Black Shark Edition with 4X2 credentials. The new variant will be offered in both manual and automatic versions.
Jeep Compass SUV has added a new variant called Black Shark Edition with 4X2 credentials. The new variant will be offered in both manual and automatic versions.

The new Jeep Compass 2WD Red Black Edition will come powered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine which comes mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The engine can churn out 168 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Jeep says the new variant will offer a fuel efficiency of 16.2 kmpl. The SUV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just 9.8 seconds. Jeep is not offering any petrol variant of its entry-level SUV in India.

The special edition Compass will be positioned below the 4x4 automatic variants of the SUV. The new Compass wears a new red and black exterior colour theme. on the outside, the edition comes with blacked out grille, side sills, badges and the chrome belt line. The front fenders wear Black Shark badging. One of the major changes is that it now gets alloy wheels that are taken from the Meridian but they have a blacked-out finish instead of dual-tone.

The interiors also get an all-black treatment with red accents and stitchings all around. There are red accents with black upholstery which gives a sporty appeal to the cabin. Jeep said it has introduced the automatic transmission option in lower variants too which makes its AT versions around 20 per cent more affordable than before, reducing the price of its entry-level variants by almost 6 lakh.

Jeep has also unveiled the new Overland Edition of the Meridian SUV today. The new edition of Jeep's latest three-row SUV joins two other special edition versions called Meridian Upland and Meridian X. The Meridian Overland Edition comes mostly with cosmetic updates. These include a new grille with chrome surrounds and redesigned alloy wheels on the outside and copper-based interior theme inside the cabin with premium suede finish on the seats.

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2023, 11:24 AM IST

