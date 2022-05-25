HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Jeep Meridian Vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, Specs, Price Comparison

Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison

Jeep Meridian three-row seven-seater SUV aims to take on the big names in the D-segment SUVs, such as the leader Toyota Fortuner. Jeep India also aims to make the most in the absence of the Ford Endeavour and capture the void left by it. Here is quick comparison between the Meridian and Fortuner in terms of features, specifications and price.
By : Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 25 May 2022, 10:53 AM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jeep Meridian
1998 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 26 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 10:53 AM IST
TAGS: Meridian Jeep Meridian Jeep Jeep India Fortuner Toyota Fortuner Toyota Motor
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy approved to encourage adoption of EVs
Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy approved to encourage adoption of EVs
Check out world's first airport for flying cars. And yes, it's open for takeoff
Check out world's first airport for flying cars. And yes, it's open for takeoff
2022 Honda City e:HEV deliveries start in India
2022 Honda City e:HEV deliveries start in India
Hyundai Elantra, Accent sedans recalled in US due to exploding seat belt parts
Hyundai Elantra, Accent sedans recalled in US due to exploding seat belt parts
Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Which SUV has the biggest bragging rights?
Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Which SUV has the biggest bragging rights?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city