Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison

Jeep Meridian three-row seven-seater SUV aims to take on the big names in the D-segment SUVs, such as the leader Toyota Fortuner. Jeep India also aims to make the most in the absence of the Ford Endeavour and capture the void left by it. Here is quick comparison between the Meridian and Fortuner in terms of features, specifications and price.