What is the on-road price of Jaguar F-Pace in Bangalore? The Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol is priced on the road at Rs 88,55,242 in Bangalore.

What will be the RTO charges for Jaguar F-Pace in Bangalore? The RTO Charges for the Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol in Bangalore is Rs 14,48,400.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jaguar F-Pace in Bangalore? In Bangalore, the insurance charges for the Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol will be Rs 4,07,342.

What is the detailed breakup of Jaguar F-Pace in Bangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jaguar F-Pace base variant in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 69,99,000, RTO - Rs. 14,48,400, Insurance - Rs. 4,07,342, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jaguar F-Pace in Bangalore is Rs. 88,55,242.

What is the on-road price of Jaguar F-Pace Top Model? Top model of Jaguar F-Pace is Jaguar SVR and the on road price in Bangalore is Rs. 1,88,05,992.

What is the on road price of Jaguar F-Pace? Jaguar F-Pace on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 88,55,242 and goes up to Rs. 1,88,05,992. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.