HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jaguar F Pace Gets Simplified Trims, Phev Model Gets More Range

Jaguar F-Pace gets simplified trims, PHEV model gets more range

Tata Motors-owned British luxury car marquee has updated its entire F-Pace SUV lineup with new technologies and features. The most attention-grabbing changes have been made to the Jaguar F-Pace PHEV P440e SUV. This electrified iteration of the SUV comes promising 20 per cent additional range in full electric mode, which translates to a 65 km travelling range compared to the outgoing model's 53 km electric range. This additional range is attributed to a larger 19.2 kWh battery pack installed in the updated version of the hybrid SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Dec 2022, 09:06 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Jaguar F-Pace comes with slight changes at exterior and a host of updates inside the cabin.
The new Jaguar F-Pace comes with slight changes at exterior and a host of updates inside the cabin.
The new Jaguar F-Pace comes with slight changes at exterior and a host of updates inside the cabin.
The new Jaguar F-Pace comes with slight changes at exterior and a host of updates inside the cabin.

Also Read : Jaguar reveals its most advanced and efficient electric racing car

The hybrid iteration of the Jaguar F-Pace is claimed to be capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds. Also, the SUV's battery pack is claimed to be recharging 0-80 per cent in just 30 minutes using a 35 kW DC fast charger. Like the rest of the F-Pace trims, the P400e has a standard all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Accounting for one in every five F-Pace sales, the PHEV trim churns out 398 hp of peak power and 640 Nm of peak torque.

Speaking about cosmetic and feature updates, the exterior of the updated Jaguar F-Pace remains identical to the outgoing model. However, there are slight changes making it sharper and sportier than the outgoing version. The SE Black and HSE Black models get a glossy-black finish applied to the front grille, window surrounds, wheels, mirrors, badge and wing vents. The R-Dynamic S models are fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels, while the SE and HSE Black trim get 20-inch and 21-inch wheels, respectively. The 400 Sport models claimed to have received 22-inch wheels.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.9 kmpl
₹69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Inside the cabin, there are some major changes introduced. All the trims now get a TFT digital driver display and wireless charging, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The car's cabin also comes equipped with voice control powered by Alexa.

The car manufacturer also claims that all variants of the F-Pace now come with improved technology. The model range has been simplified as well, claimed the OEM. The updated Jaguar F-Pace comes available in R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE Black, and R-Dynamic HSE Black trims. The engine options for the SUV include 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, a 3.0-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre PHEV and a range-topping supercharged petrol V8.

First Published Date: 15 Dec 2022, 09:06 AM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Jaguar F Pace hybrid car luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Latest News

Planning to buy a car under ₹5 lakh? These are your options
Planning to buy a car under 5 lakh? These are your options
Toyota Hilux EV looks like a silent monster
Toyota Hilux EV looks like a silent monster
Audi Q8 e-tron hits production lines, will sit on top of electric SUV pyramid
Audi Q8 e-tron hits production lines, will sit on top of electric SUV pyramid
Tata Motors to supply 5,000 XPRES-T EVs to Everest Fleet
Tata Motors to supply 5,000 XPRES-T EVs to Everest Fleet
Over 40% BYD Atto 3 bookings from luxury car owners, deliveries by mid-Jan 2023
Over 40% BYD Atto 3 bookings from luxury car owners, deliveries by mid-Jan 2023

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city