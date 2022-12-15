Jaguar F-Pace gets simplified trims, PHEV model gets more range

Tata Motors-owned British luxury car marquee has updated its entire F-Pace SUV lineup with new technologies and features. The most attention-grabbing changes have been made to the Jaguar F-Pace PHEV P440e SUV. This electrified iteration of the SUV comes promising 20 per cent additional range in full electric mode, which translates to a 65 km travelling range compared to the outgoing model's 53 km electric range. This additional range is attributed to a larger 19.2 kWh battery pack installed in the updated version of the hybrid SUV.

The hybrid iteration of the Jaguar F-Pace is claimed to be capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds. Also, the SUV's battery pack is claimed to be recharging 0-80 per cent in just 30 minutes using a 35 kW DC fast charger. Like the rest of the F-Pace trims, the P400e has a standard all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Accounting for one in every five F-Pace sales, the PHEV trim churns out 398 hp of peak power and 640 Nm of peak torque.

Speaking about cosmetic and feature updates, the exterior of the updated Jaguar F-Pace remains identical to the outgoing model. However, there are slight changes making it sharper and sportier than the outgoing version. The SE Black and HSE Black models get a glossy-black finish applied to the front grille, window surrounds, wheels, mirrors, badge and wing vents. The R-Dynamic S models are fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels, while the SE and HSE Black trim get 20-inch and 21-inch wheels, respectively. The 400 Sport models claimed to have received 22-inch wheels.

Inside the cabin, there are some major changes introduced. All the trims now get a TFT digital driver display and wireless charging, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The car's cabin also comes equipped with voice control powered by Alexa.

The car manufacturer also claims that all variants of the F-Pace now come with improved technology. The model range has been simplified as well, claimed the OEM. The updated Jaguar F-Pace comes available in R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE Black, and R-Dynamic HSE Black trims. The engine options for the SUV include 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, a 3.0-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre PHEV and a range-topping supercharged petrol V8.

