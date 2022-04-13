Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport, 300 Sport bank on sporty appeal, inline-six engines

Both the Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come visually identical but are differentiated by their powertrains.

Tata Motors-owned British luxury car marquee Jaguar has introduced two new variants of its popular SUV F-Pace - the 400 Sport and 300 Sport. Both the new trims of the Jaguar F-Pace bank on their sporty appeal. They appear as the best option for buyers next to the V8 engine powered F-Pace SVR. The automaker claims that the new F-Pace trims offer the buyers additional options if they seek more power without shelling out money for the top-spec model.

Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport is priced at $80,979, while the F-Pace 400 Sport comes priced at $89,135.

Visually, the Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come as identical models. They come sporting a new premium grey finish dubbed Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey. Both the Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come with Black Pack, which adds privacy glass and glossy black roof rails to the luxury SUVs.

The SUVs sport a bold looking front fascia with Jaguar's signature large front grille flanked by sharp LED headlamps that feature integrated bifurcated LED daytime running lights. The large air dams at both ends of the lower front fascia and a sculpted bumper enhance its visual appeal further.

Moving to the side profile, the Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport get 21-inch Style 5105 wheels that get a five split-spoke design and a glossy black finish. Jaguar is offering the consumers 22-inch Style 1020 forged wheels as an option. These 21-inch Style 1020 forged wheels can come either in glossy black with satin black inserts or in glossy silver with contrast inserts.

Moving inside the cabin, the Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come with several features. One of them is the integration of Amazon Alexa for additional connectivity.

Speaking about the powertrain options, The Jaguar 400 Sport and 300 Sport come with different engines. In fact, they are differentiated by their powertrains. The Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport gets power from a 3.0-litre Ingenium inline-six petrol MHEV engine that's both turbocharged and supercharged. This engine is good to churn out 395 hp of peak power 500 Nm of torque.

The F-Pace 300 Sport, on the other hand, gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium diesel MHEV engine that is claimed to use an advanced series-sequential turbocharging system. It puts out 296 hp of power and 650 Nm of torque. This engine option is also available for the R-Dynamic SE and HSE trims. Jaguar says that the two new F-Pace trims have received no suspension tweaks.

