An all-electric version of BMW MINI Paceman may come in 2024: Report 

BMW MINI is planning to bring in two all-electric crossovers and one of them could be a renewed version of the MINI Paceman model. According to a report by Car magazine, MINI wants to bring back the Paceman version, a three-door crossover, that the company built from 2013 to 2016.

It also stated this expected MINI model that may make its debut next year for 2024 will be a four-door crossover intended to appeal to a larger customer base.

It is expected that the new Paceman may sport an all-wheel-drive system. Nothing is known about the electric powertrain that the crossover may get though it is being speculated that it may come with a battery of around 60-kilowatt-hours in size. In the report, MINI CEO Bernd Korber said that the company plans to use a bespoke EV platform and aims to upgrade its present architecture and use it in its future vehicles.

The electric Paceman may also get some styling references from the next-generation MINI Cooper. It may get an extra-large body-coloured grille and a roofline that might be less sporty than its older version. Except for these, not much is known about the upcoming electric version of MINI Paceman.

Also read | BMW Group launches all-electric MINI Cooper SE in India, promises 270 km range

BMW MINI made an announcement last year about launching its last internal combustion engine vehicle in 2025 before it becomes a fully electric vehicle brand. Though battery powertrains have many advantages, these are also very heavy and large in size and fixing them smaller vehicles from MINI is quite a challenge, however, the automaker is putting efforts to bring in new technology to handle the situation so that transition of MINI towards becoming an all-electric brand is smoother.

First Published Date: