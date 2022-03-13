HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw Partners With Qualcomm To Develop Automated Driving Software Solutions

BMW partners with Qualcomm to develop automated driving software solutions

BMW is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk in the autonomous  driving vehicle segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2022, 01:38 PM
BMW is working on autonomous driving system at a fast pace. (BMW)
BMW is working on autonomous driving system at a fast pace. (BMW)
BMW is working on autonomous driving system at a fast pace. (BMW)
BMW is working on autonomous driving system at a fast pace.

BMW Group has joined hands with Qualcomm Technologies and Arriver Software AB to develop automated driving technologies. Under the long-term association, these three companies will work on next-generation autonomous driving technologies ranging from New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) to Level 3 High Automated Driving functionalities.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 37.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 57.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Self-driving cars don't require a steering wheel and manual control, rules NHTSA)

The software will be based on the current BMW automated driving software stack first introduced with the BMW iX in 2021. The automaker says that BMW's next-generation automated driving system will be ported on the Snapdragon Ride Vision system-on-chip (SoC) including Arriver Computer Vision and the Snapdragon Ride Platform’s compute SoC controllers managed by Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services platform.

The cooperation between these three companies will see more than 1,400 technology specialists working together in locations worldwide, including Germany, the US, Sweden, China, Romania, and the BMW AD Test Center in the Czech Republic.

Speaking about this collaboration, Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President, Driving Experience, BMW Group, said that this joint software development is an important milestone for the BMW Group with regards to its next-generation automated driving platform. "To enable sophisticated and safe functionalities in a vehicle you need state-of-the-art software in all components of the digital value chain. This forms the backbone for intelligent driver assistance systems," Martin further added.

Besides working on autonomous driving technologies, the three companies are open for further collaboration as well, said the German luxury car brand. Autonomous driving technology is a segment where several global auto majors have been working for quite some time. BMW being one of the major automakers, is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk in the segment.

 

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2022, 01:38 PM IST
TAGS: BMW autonomous driving self driving technology
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city