Honda Elevate, Amaze and City get offers up to 1.15 lakh. Check details

Honda Cars India has announced a range of offers on its lineup of cars. The Japanese manufacturer is only selling Elevate, Amaze and City in the Indian market as of now. The biggest offers are on the City whereas the Elevate gets the least offers.

Honda City 5th gen is available with benefits of up to ₹1,14,500. The ZX variant gets a discount of ₹25,000 or genuine accessories worth ₹26,947 and there is a car exchange discount of ₹25,000. Honda is offering a cash discount of ₹20,000 or accessories of up to ₹21,396 and a car exchange bonus of ₹20,000.

The V MT, V CVT and VX MT variants are available with a cash discount of ₹10,000 or accessories of up to ₹10,897 and there is a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000 as well. Customer Loyalty Bonus of ₹4,000 is available and there is also a car exchange bonus of ₹6,000. A corporate discount of ₹8,000 and a Special Corporate Discount of ₹20,000 is also being offered. The Special Edition which is called Elegant Edition gets benefits of ₹36,500.

The City Hybrid is being sold with a cash discount of ₹65,000 on all variants. The hybrid sedan is offered only in two variants - V and ZX. They are priced at ₹19 lakh and ₹20.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Honda Elevate is being offered with benefits of up to ₹55,000. Honda is calling it a Limited-period Celebration Offer.

Finally, there is the Amaze. The E variant is available with a discount of ₹10,000 or accessories of up to ₹12,349. The rest of the variants get a cash discount of ₹20,000 and accessories of up to ₹24,346. There is a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000, a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000, a Honda Car Exchange Bonus of ₹6,000 and a corporate discount of ₹6,000 as well. Apart from this, there is a special corporate discount of ₹20,000 and Elite Edition is available with benefits of ₹30,000

