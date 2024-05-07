HT Auto
Honda Elevate, Amaze And City Get Offers Up To 1.15 Lakh. Check Details

Honda Elevate, Amaze and City get offers up to 1.15 lakh. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 May 2024, 10:05 AM
  • Honda is currently working on launching the new-gen Amaze in the Indian market.
Honda currently only has three cars in its lineup.

Honda Cars India has announced a range of offers on its lineup of cars. The Japanese manufacturer is only selling Elevate, Amaze and City in the Indian market as of now. The biggest offers are on the City whereas the Elevate gets the least offers.

Honda City 5th gen is available with benefits of up to 1,14,500. The ZX variant gets a discount of 25,000 or genuine accessories worth 26,947 and there is a car exchange discount of 25,000. Honda is offering a cash discount of 20,000 or accessories of up to 21,396 and a car exchange bonus of 20,000.

The V MT, V CVT and VX MT variants are available with a cash discount of 10,000 or accessories of up to 10,897 and there is a car exchange bonus of 10,000 as well. Customer Loyalty Bonus of 4,000 is available and there is also a car exchange bonus of 6,000. A corporate discount of 8,000 and a Special Corporate Discount of 20,000 is also being offered. The Special Edition which is called Elegant Edition gets benefits of 36,500.

The City Hybrid is being sold with a cash discount of 65,000 on all variants. The hybrid sedan is offered only in two variants - V and ZX. They are priced at 19 lakh and 20.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Honda Elevate is being offered with benefits of up to 55,000. Honda is calling it a Limited-period Celebration Offer.

Also Read : Elevate, City & Amaze help Honda sell 10,867 units in April 2024

Finally, there is the Amaze. The E variant is available with a discount of 10,000 or accessories of up to 12,349. The rest of the variants get a cash discount of 20,000 and accessories of up to 24,346. There is a car exchange bonus of 10,000, a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000, a Honda Car Exchange Bonus of 6,000 and a corporate discount of 6,000 as well. Apart from this, there is a special corporate discount of 20,000 and Elite Edition is available with benefits of 30,000

First Published Date: 07 May 2024, 10:05 AM IST
