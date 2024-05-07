HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News This State To Claim Input Tax Credit On Demo Cars. Check Details

This state to claim input tax credit on demo cars. Check details

By: PTI
| Updated on: 07 May 2024, 12:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Authorised car dealers can claim ITC on demo cars, the West Bengal bench of the GST Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) has ruled
Demo cars
The West Bengal GST Authority's Advance Ruling Bench has determined that registered automobile dealers are eligible to claim input tax credit (ITC) on demonstration cars.
Demo cars
The West Bengal GST Authority's Advance Ruling Bench has determined that registered automobile dealers are eligible to claim input tax credit (ITC) on demonstration cars.

Registered automobile dealers can claim input tax credit (ITC) on cars that are used for demonstration to potential customers, commonly known as demo cars, the West Bengal bench of the GST Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) has ruled. Landmark Cars East Pvt Ltd, an authorised agent of Mercedes Benz, had filed an application before the bench seeking a ruling on various taxation aspect of demo car.

"The applicant is entitled to claim input tax credit charged and paid on inward supply of car which are used for demonstration purpose and supplied further after a specified time period," the AAR said.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus UX 300e
BatteryCapacity Icon 54.3kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 75 - 85 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details

This ruling was in response to a question on whether the applicant is entitled to claim ITC charged and paid on inward supply of car from Mercedes Benz India that are used for demonstration purpose to the potential customer interested in buying Mercedes Benz Car.

To a question on what would be the tax rate on sale of demo car, the AAR said "its outward supply would attract same rate of tax of its inward supply". A 28 per cent GST, plus applicable cess, is levied on sale of cars.

Also Read : FADA seeks reduction in GST rates for entry-level two-wheelers to 18%

On what would be the tax implication on reimbursement received by the dealer from the manufacturer on loss suffered on sale of demo car, the AAR said the reimbursement amount would attract 18 per cent GST.

"The amount received by the applicant from Mercedes Benz India towards reimbursement of "loss on sale of demo car" shall be regarded as consideration received against supply of services of 'agreeing to tolerate an act' and would be taxable 18 per cent," the AAR said.

Moore Singhi Executive Director Rajat Mohan said the ruling by the West Bengal AAR allowing the authorised dealer of Mercedes Benz India to claim ITC on the inward supply of demonstration cars is a significant development for automobile dealers nationwide.

"It addresses a major concern regarding the costs associated with managing showroom operations, particularly concerning the expenses related to demonstration vehicles," Mohan said.

However, the AAR's decision to classify the reimbursement received by the dealer from Mercedes Benz India for the "Loss on Sale of Demo Car" as taxable under GST at 18 per cent may not be much acceptable to the sector, he said.

"We believe this interpretation could be challenged in subsequent forums, as the 'loss on sale of demo car' may not necessarily qualify as a "supply" under GST regulations. This ruling could potentially pose challenges for other automobile companies operating showrooms, prompting them to review their tax strategies," Mohan said.

First Published Date: 07 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: gst

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.