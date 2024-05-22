New and improved: Check out the 2024 Jawa Perak

Jawa Motorcycles recently updated the Perak bobber motorcycle bringing significant updates to the offering
The 2024 Jawa Perak gets extensive updates including subtle cosmetic revisions as well as upgrades to the engine and gearbox
Visual changes on the new Jawa Perak include a dual-tone matte grey and black paint scheme
The bobber gets the new brass-finished fuel tank badge and fuel filler cap, which extends to the engine casing
There’s a new quilted tan seat that promises added comfort while the footpegs have been moved forward by 155 mm for better ergonomics
The Jawa Perak continues to draw power from the same 334 cc liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine tuned for 29.4 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque
Jawa has changed the gear ratios and throttle mapping of the Perak for better ride-ability. There is a new slip and assist clutch as well
The engine has been reworked to reduce NVH levels with a revised gear tooth for better mesh quality, new gearbox covers and a new crankshaft
The suspension setup has been revised for sharper handling on the new Perak