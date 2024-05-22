New and improved: Check out the 2024 Jawa Perak

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 22, 2024

Jawa Motorcycles recently updated the Perak bobber motorcycle bringing significant updates to the offering 

The 2024 Jawa Perak gets extensive updates including subtle cosmetic revisions as well as upgrades to the engine and gearbox 

Visual changes on the new Jawa Perak include a dual-tone matte grey and black paint scheme 

The bobber gets the new brass-finished fuel tank badge and fuel filler cap, which extends to the engine casing 

 Check product page

There’s a new quilted tan seat that promises added comfort while the footpegs have been moved forward by 155 mm for better ergonomics

The Jawa Perak continues to draw power from the same 334 cc liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine tuned for 29.4 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque

Jawa has changed the gear ratios and throttle mapping of the Perak for better ride-ability. There is a new slip and assist clutch as well

The engine has been reworked to reduce NVH levels with a revised gear tooth for better mesh quality, new gearbox covers and a new crankshaft

The suspension setup has been revised for sharper handling on the new Perak
Want to know more about the 2024 Jawa Perak?
Click Here