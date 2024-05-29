HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Amaron Battery Maker Amara Raja's Q4 Profit Climbs On Strong Demand

Amaron battery maker Amara Raja's Q4 profit climbs on strong demand

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 29 May 2024, 07:05 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Amara Raja's revenue grew nearly 15% to 27.97 billion rupees, boosted by a 19% rise in the company's lead-acid batteries and allied products segment,
...
Amaron
Amara Raja's revenue grew nearly 15% to 27.97 billion rupees, boosted by a 19% rise in the company's lead-acid batteries and allied products segment, which accounts for nearly all its revenue.
Amaron
Amara Raja's revenue grew nearly 15% to 27.97 billion rupees, boosted by a 19% rise in the company's lead-acid batteries and allied products segment, which accounts for nearly all its revenue.

Indian battery maker Amara Raja Energy & Mobility posted a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its batteries from automobile companies.

The company's standalone net profit rose nearly 62 per cent to 2.28 billion rupees ($27.4 million) in the three months to March 31, still shy of analysts' average estimate of 2.33 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus UX 300e
BatteryCapacity Icon 54.3kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 75 - 85 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details

The automobile industry's requirement for batteries rose in the quarter as vehicle production increased more than 21 per cent year-on-year, according to data from industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Amara Raja has top automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hero MotoCorp, as its clients.

Revenue grew nearly 15 per cent to 27.97 billion rupees, boosted by a 19 per cent rise in the company's lead-acid batteries and allied products segment, which accounts for nearly all its revenue.

The segment also includes its industrial business, which benefitted from the expansion of India's 5G network, as Amara Raja also supplies batteries to telecom equipment manufacturers.

The company's expenses rose nearly 14 per cent, led by increased inventory purchases. Raw material costs, including lead, a key input for battery makers, rose 2 per cent.

Rival battery maker Exide Industries beat its fourth-quarter profit estimates last month.

First Published Date: 29 May 2024, 07:05 AM IST
TAGS: Auto component Car battery

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.