HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Fada Seeks Reduction In Gst Rates For Entry Level Two Wheelers To 18%

FADA seeks reduction in GST rates for entry-level two-wheelers to 18%

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2023, 16:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday sought reduction in GST rates on entry-level two-wheelers to 18 per cent, saying that the segment has still not recovered from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. Expressing his views at the Auto Retail Conclave, FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said that in the ongoing fiscal so far, while retail sales of total vehicles have grown by around 7 per cent, robust growth for the entry-level two-wheeler segment is yet happen.

File photo used for representational purpose only (MINT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only

He added that though the two-wheeler segment experienced year-on-year growth, the segment is still 20% behind the pre-Covid levels. Singhania's views were present in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was the chief guest at the function. Turning to the minister, he said, “That's why FADA strongly urges honourable minister to help us get a reduction in GST rate from 28 per cent to 18 per cent for entry-level two-wheelers that is the 100cc and 125cc segment."

He further said that this would not just be a policy adjustment, it would act as a social economic catalyst, especially considering that the segment constitutes 75 per cent of the total auto sales volume.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Emflux Motors Emflux Two (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw R 1250 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 1250 R
1254 cc
₹ 15.95 - 16.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 (HT Auto photo)
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
₹49,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+ (HT Auto photo)
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+
₹98,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 400gt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 400gt
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 490 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Adventure
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

As per data provided by FADA, in the April to August period this fiscal, two-wheeler sales were at 65,15,914 units as against 62,35,642 units, witnessing a growth of 4.49 per cent. Total vehicle sales across categories during the same period stood at 91,97,045 units, as compared to 86,15,337 units sold in the corresponding period last fiscal, witnessing a growth of 6.75 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2023, 16:57 PM IST
TAGS: FADA two wheelers

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
27% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,099 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.