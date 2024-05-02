Honda 2Wheelers starts off FY24-25 on a positive note, records 45% YoY growth

The Japanese two wheeler manufacturer, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) kickstarted the financial year 2024-25 on a positive note. In April 2024, the company reported sales of 5,41,946 units including domestic sales of 4,81,046 units and 60,900 units exports, resulting in a 45 per cent year-on-year growth. The company’s total sales for March’24 stood at 3,86,455 units. This includes domestic sales of 3,58,151 units and 28,304 units of exports.

Moreover, in terms of domestic sales, with 4,81,046 units sold in the Indian market, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posted a YoY growth of 42 per cent, while the company’s exports grew by 67 per cent. April also marked a significant achievement as Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India crossed the eight-million sales milestone in Eastern India, encompassing Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and North-East India.

Another key development for the company in the month of April was the inauguration of its new engine assembly line at the Manesar facility in Haryana.The recently inaugurated assembly line boasts a robust manufacturing capacity of 600 engines daily, catering to engines ranging from 110 cc to 300 cc for a variety of models in the company's portfolio, with a primary focus on Completely Knocked Down (CKD) exports.

Employing cutting-edge technology, the new Honda CKD engine assembly line utilizes DC tools for precise torquing and features a comprehensive suite of inspection systems, including a vision camera system for meticulous part and process traceability. Additionally, it incorporates specialized facilities such as a dedicated exhaust collection line and an acoustic chamber for meticulous engine sound scrutiny.

Furthermore, the assembly line is equipped with an advanced flywheel assembly automation system for precise tightening and torquing operations. It integrates an automatic piston parts verification system and a small parts interlocking unit to ensure a seamless and error-free manufacturing process.

