HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Honda 2wheelers Starts Off Fy24 25 On A Positive Note, Records 45% Yoy Growth

Honda 2Wheelers starts off FY24-25 on a positive note, records 45% YoY growth

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2024, 19:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
With 4,81,046 units sold in the Indian market, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posted a YoY growth of 42 per cent, while the company’s exports gr
...
Honda Shine 100 Review
In April 2024, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported sales of 5,41,946 units including domestic sales of 4,81,046 units and 60,900 units exports (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)
Honda Shine 100 Review
In April 2024, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported sales of 5,41,946 units including domestic sales of 4,81,046 units and 60,900 units exports

The Japanese two wheeler manufacturer, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) kickstarted the financial year 2024-25 on a positive note. In April 2024, the company reported sales of 5,41,946 units including domestic sales of 4,81,046 units and 60,900 units exports, resulting in a 45 per cent year-on-year growth. The company’s total sales for March’24 stood at 3,86,455 units. This includes domestic sales of 3,58,151 units and 28,304 units of exports.

Moreover, in terms of domestic sales, with 4,81,046 units sold in the Indian market, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posted a YoY growth of 42 per cent, while the company’s exports grew by 67 per cent. April also marked a significant achievement as Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India crossed the eight-million sales milestone in Eastern India, encompassing Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and North-East India.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.20 - 9.92 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
Engine Icon1498.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 14 Lakhs
View Details

Another key development for the company in the month of April was the inauguration of its new engine assembly line at the Manesar facility in Haryana.The recently inaugurated assembly line boasts a robust manufacturing capacity of 600 engines daily, catering to engines ranging from 110 cc to 300 cc for a variety of models in the company's portfolio, with a primary focus on Completely Knocked Down (CKD) exports.

Also Read : Suzuki sales grow by 31% in April, achieves all-time high monthly domestic sales

Employing cutting-edge technology, the new Honda CKD engine assembly line utilizes DC tools for precise torquing and features a comprehensive suite of inspection systems, including a vision camera system for meticulous part and process traceability. Additionally, it incorporates specialized facilities such as a dedicated exhaust collection line and an acoustic chamber for meticulous engine sound scrutiny.

Furthermore, the assembly line is equipped with an advanced flywheel assembly automation system for precise tightening and torquing operations. It integrates an automatic piston parts verification system and a small parts interlocking unit to ensure a seamless and error-free manufacturing process.

First Published Date: 02 May 2024, 19:43 PM IST
TAGS: honda motorcycle and scooter india

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.