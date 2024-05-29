HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Byd's New Hybrid Powertrain Technology Promises 100 Km With 2.9 Litre Fuel

BYD's new hybrid powertrain technology promises 100 km with 2.9-litre fuel

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 29 May 2024, 07:19 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The longer range means some of BYD’s dual-mode plug-in electric hybrid cars can cover the equivalent of New York to Miami, Munich to Madrid, or Beijin
...
BYD
The longer range means some of BYD’s dual-mode plug-in electric hybrid cars can cover the equivalent of New York to Miami, Munich to Madrid, or Beijing to Guangzhou on a single charge and a full tank of gas. (Bloomberg)
BYD
The longer range means some of BYD’s dual-mode plug-in electric hybrid cars can cover the equivalent of New York to Miami, Munich to Madrid, or Beijing to Guangzhou on a single charge and a full tank of gas.

BYD Co. unveiled a new hybrid powertrain capable of travelling more than 2,000 kilometres (1,250 miles) without recharging or refuelling, intensifying the EV transition war against Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG.

The upgraded tech, which aims to put more distance between BYD and its legacy rivals, will be launched in two sedans immediately that cost under 100,000 yuan ($13,800), the automaker said at an event live-streamed from China on Tuesday evening.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Seagull (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 33.90 Lakhs
Compare
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details

The longer range means some of BYD’s dual-mode plug-in electric hybrid cars can cover the equivalent of New York to Miami, Munich to Madrid, or Beijing to Guangzhou on a single charge and a full tank of gas. The milestone marks BYD’s latest achievement in slashing fuel consumption since debuting hybrids in 2008.

Shenzhen-based BYD has upended the Chinese auto market with widespread price cuts, at some expense to profitability and its pricing of the ultra-long hybrids may further stoke the price war. It sold 3 million cars last year and has delivered almost 1 million this year through April. Of every two hybrids sold in China, one is a BYD, underlining a key revenue and profit driver for the company.

Watch: BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?

Automakers globally are trying to solve consumers’ range anxiety and make vehicles that are better for the environment. Toyota also on Tuesday unveiled prototypes of a new generation of internal combustion engines that can run on hydrogen, gasoline or other fuels alongside batteries.

During the event, BYD claimed that in tests, its plug-in hybrid managed to achieve as much as 2,500 kilometres range. For now, the upgrades are destined for made-in-China cars but are likely to be exported soon.

BYD stopped producing cars powered by fossil fuels entirely in early 2022 and has been ramping up hybrid exports to emerging markets that lack battery charging infrastructure.

The first two vehicles to come with long-range capabilities are mid-sized sedans — the Qin L and the Seal 06, both of which were unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show in April. They’re part of the Dynasty and Ocean series respectively.

Electric and hybrid vehicles alike are pushing the boundaries on the range to tackle what some consumers still see as a detraction when switching from gas.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.’s Galaxy L6 hybrid boasts a range of 1,370 kilometres while its Zeekr electric 001 model gets 1,000 kilometres of range from its Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.-supplied battery.

First Published Date: 29 May 2024, 07:19 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota BYD hybrid car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.