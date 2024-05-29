BYD's new hybrid powertrain technology promises 100 km with 2.9-litre fuel

BYD Co. unveiled a new hybrid powertrain capable of travelling more than 2,000 kilometres (1,250 miles) without recharging or refuelling, intensifying the EV transition war against Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG.

The longer range means some of BYD’s dual-mode plug-in electric hybrid cars can cover the equivalent of New York to Miami, Munich to Madrid, or Beijin

The upgraded tech, which aims to put more distance between BYD and its legacy rivals, will be launched in two sedans immediately that cost under 100,000 yuan ($13,800), the automaker said at an event live-streamed from China on Tuesday evening.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING BYD Seagull 38 kWh 38 kWh 405 km 405 km ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details BYD e6 71.7 kWh 71.7 kWh 415 km 415 km ₹ 29.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 33.90 Lakhs Compare Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details

The longer range means some of BYD’s dual-mode plug-in electric hybrid cars can cover the equivalent of New York to Miami, Munich to Madrid, or Beijing to Guangzhou on a single charge and a full tank of gas. The milestone marks BYD’s latest achievement in slashing fuel consumption since debuting hybrids in 2008.

Shenzhen-based BYD has upended the Chinese auto market with widespread price cuts, at some expense to profitability and its pricing of the ultra-long hybrids may further stoke the price war. It sold 3 million cars last year and has delivered almost 1 million this year through April. Of every two hybrids sold in China, one is a BYD, underlining a key revenue and profit driver for the company.

Watch: BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?

Automakers globally are trying to solve consumers’ range anxiety and make vehicles that are better for the environment. Toyota also on Tuesday unveiled prototypes of a new generation of internal combustion engines that can run on hydrogen, gasoline or other fuels alongside batteries.

During the event, BYD claimed that in tests, its plug-in hybrid managed to achieve as much as 2,500 kilometres range. For now, the upgrades are destined for made-in-China cars but are likely to be exported soon.

BYD stopped producing cars powered by fossil fuels entirely in early 2022 and has been ramping up hybrid exports to emerging markets that lack battery charging infrastructure.

The first two vehicles to come with long-range capabilities are mid-sized sedans — the Qin L and the Seal 06, both of which were unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show in April. They’re part of the Dynasty and Ocean series respectively.

Electric and hybrid vehicles alike are pushing the boundaries on the range to tackle what some consumers still see as a detraction when switching from gas.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.’s Galaxy L6 hybrid boasts a range of 1,370 kilometres while its Zeekr electric 001 model gets 1,000 kilometres of range from its Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.-supplied battery.

First Published Date: