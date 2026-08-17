BMW India X3 – Product Bio

BMW India has expanded the X3 portfolio with the introduction of the new X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, priced at ₹74.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant joins the fourth-generation X3 range that was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The current X3 line-up now includes the xDrive20 petrol, xDrive20d diesel and the newly introduced 30 xDrive M Sport Pro petrol, strengthening BMW’s presence in the luxury midsize SUV segment.

BMW X3 Price

The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is priced at ₹74.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The X3 xDrive20 petrol is priced from ₹75.80 lakh (ex-showroom), while the X3 xDrive20d diesel is available from ₹77.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Final on-road pricing varies by city and optional equipment.

BMW X3 Launch & Availability

The fourth-generation BMW X3 was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, following its global debut in 2024. Bookings for all variants, including the newly introduced 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, are now open across BMW dealerships in India.

BMW X3 Design

The latest-generation X3 is based on a new platform and has grown in size compared to its predecessor. It measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and 1,660 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. The SUV features a broader kidney grille with illumination, adaptive LED headlights and a more planted stance owing to a wider rear track.

The 30 xDrive M Sport Pro variant adds sportier detailing including 20-inch M alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, a blacked-out illuminated kidney grille, flush door handles and a high-gloss black rear diffuser. The overall silhouette retains BMW’s familiar proportions while incorporating sharper surfacing and modern lighting elements.

BMW X3 Interior & Features

Inside, the BMW X3 features BMW’s Curved Display setup, combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system running Operating System 9 with QuickSelect. The cabin layout is modern and driver-focused, supported by updated ambient lighting and multiple My Modes including Personal, Sport and Efficient.

The 30 xDrive M Sport Pro variant offers Veganza upholstery, ventilated sports seats, a flat-bottom M steering wheel, a head-up display and a panoramic glass roof. A 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system comes as standard.

Across the range, the X3 offers electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, premium upholstery options and customisable ambient lighting. The SUV remains a five-seater luxury midsize offering with a focus on comfort and digital integration.

BMW X3 Engine & Performance

The BMW X3 is available with multiple powertrain options. The X3 xDrive20 petrol is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 190 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The diesel-powered X3 xDrive20d features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine generating 197 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Both are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The newly launched X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 4,600 rpm. It is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive AWD system. A 48V mild-hybrid system is offered as standard. The SUV accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. Drive modes include Sport Boost and Sport Plus, and adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers is standard on this variant.

BMW X3 Mileage

The ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency for the X3 xDrive20 petrol stands at 13.38 kmpl, while the X3 xDrive20d diesel delivers 17.86 kmpl. Mileage figures for the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro may vary depending on driving conditions and usage patterns.

BMW X3 Safety

The BMW X3 is equipped with Driving Assistant Plus, which includes active cruise control with Stop & Go, lane keep assist and lane departure warning. Parking Assistant Plus offers surround view, reversing assistant and drive recorder functions.

Additional safety features include multiple airbags, stability control systems and advanced driver assistance technologies aimed at enhancing occupant protection and convenience.

BMW X3 Rivals

In the Indian market, the BMW X3 competes with luxury midsize SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC90. With the addition of the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro variant, BMW strengthens the X3’s appeal for buyers seeking a sportier and more powerful petrol option within the segment.