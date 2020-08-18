Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Roller Sunblind For Rear Side Windows, Mechanical Interior Rear View Mirror With Automatic Anti Dazzle Function Welcome Light Carpet Storage Compartment Package, Folding Compartment Below The Driver's Side, Power Socket In The Rear Centre Console (12V) Including USB Adapter And Storage Nets Behind The Front Seat Backrests Floor mats in velour Loading Sill Of Luggage Compartment In Stainsless Steel Sport Seats For Driver and Front Passenger Interior Trim Finishers In â??Finelineâ?? Cover Matt Open-Pored With Highlight Trim Finisher In Pearl Chrome
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
BMW Condition Based Service (Intelligent Maintenance System) , Parking Assistant, Camera And Ultrasound Based Parking Assistance System ,Park Distance Control , Front And Rear , xDrive Intelligent 4WD With Variable Torque Distribution , Servotronic Assistance At All Speed Ranges , Variable Torque Split At The Rear Wheels With Automatic Differential Locks (ADB-X) , High-beam assist , Automatic Parking Function For Passenger Side Exterior Mirror , Brake Energy Regeneration , Head Airbags Front and Rear , Cornering Brake Control ,BMW ure Advance Includes Tyres, Alloys, Engine ure, Key Lost Assistance And Golf Hole In One With Roadside Assistance 24x7 ,Automatic Hold Function,Emergency Spare Wheel, Run-Flat Tyres With Reinforced Side Walls, Dynamic Braking Lights , Warning Triangle With First Aid Kit
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
No
Additional Features
Character Package High Gloss Black Kidney Struts With Chrome plated Front, Front Sides Of The Kidney Struts On The Air Flap Control With Thin Chrome Trims, Horizontal Decorative Elements In The Outer Air Inlets In Frozen Grey Matt With Highlights In Chrome High Gloss, Decorative Moulding In The Sill Cladding In Frozen Grey Matt And Chrome High Gloss, Door Sill Finishers With BMW Luxury Line Designation Exterior Lines Aluminium Satinated Active Air Stream Kidney Grille
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Driver's Seat Only
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
3 Zone