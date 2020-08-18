Additional Features

High Gloss Black kidney Struts With Chrome plated Front Front Sides Of The kidney Struts On The Air Flap Control With Thin Chrome Trims Horizontal Decorative Elements in The Outer Air Inlets In Frozen Grey Matt with Highlights in Chrome High Gloss Decorative Moulding in The Sill Cladding in Frozen Grey Matt and Chrome High-Gloss Door Sill Finishers With BMW Luxury Line Designation Low and High Beam in LED Technology High Beam Assist BMW Display Key, with LCD Colour Display and Touch Control Panel Acoustic Comfort Glazing Exterior Mirrors Automatic Anti-Dazzle Function Ambient light with 6 Pre Defined Selectable Light Designs in Various Colours With Contour and Mood Lighting Additionally With Welcome Light Carpet