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BMW X3

₹72.5 - 75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW India X3 – Product Bio

BMW India has expanded the X3 portfolio with the introduction of the new X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, priced at 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant joins the fourth-generation X3 range that was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The current X3 line-up now includes the xDrive20 petrol, xDrive20d diesel and the newly introduced 30 xDrive M Sport Pro petrol, strengthening BMW’s presence in the luxury midsize SUV segment.

BMW X3 Price

The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is priced at 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The X3 xDrive20 petrol is priced from 75.80 lakh (ex-showroom), while the X3 xDrive20d diesel is available from 77.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Final on-road pricing varies by city and optional equipment.

BMW X3 Launch & Availability

The fourth-generation BMW X3 was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, following its global debut in 2024. Bookings for all variants, including the newly introduced 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, are now open across BMW dealerships in India.

BMW X3 Design

The latest-generation X3 is based on a new platform and has grown in size compared to its predecessor. It measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and 1,660 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. The SUV features a broader kidney grille with illumination, adaptive LED headlights and a more planted stance owing to a wider rear track.

The 30 xDrive M Sport Pro variant adds sportier detailing including 20-inch M alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, a blacked-out illuminated kidney grille, flush door handles and a high-gloss black rear diffuser. The overall silhouette retains BMW’s familiar proportions while incorporating sharper surfacing and modern lighting elements.

BMW X3 Interior & Features

Inside, the BMW X3 features BMW’s Curved Display setup, combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system running Operating System 9 with QuickSelect. The cabin layout is modern and driver-focused, supported by updated ambient lighting and multiple My Modes including Personal, Sport and Efficient.

The 30 xDrive M Sport Pro variant offers Veganza upholstery, ventilated sports seats, a flat-bottom M steering wheel, a head-up display and a panoramic glass roof. A 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system comes as standard.

Across the range, the X3 offers electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, premium upholstery options and customisable ambient lighting. The SUV remains a five-seater luxury midsize offering with a focus on comfort and digital integration.

BMW X3 Engine & Performance

The BMW X3 is available with multiple powertrain options. The X3 xDrive20 petrol is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 190 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The diesel-powered X3 xDrive20d features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine generating 197 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Both are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The newly launched X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 4,600 rpm. It is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive AWD system. A 48V mild-hybrid system is offered as standard. The SUV accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. Drive modes include Sport Boost and Sport Plus, and adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers is standard on this variant.

BMW X3 Mileage

The ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency for the X3 xDrive20 petrol stands at 13.38 kmpl, while the X3 xDrive20d diesel delivers 17.86 kmpl. Mileage figures for the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro may vary depending on driving conditions and usage patterns.

BMW X3 Safety

The BMW X3 is equipped with Driving Assistant Plus, which includes active cruise control with Stop & Go, lane keep assist and lane departure warning. Parking Assistant Plus offers surround view, reversing assistant and drive recorder functions.

Additional safety features include multiple airbags, stability control systems and advanced driver assistance technologies aimed at enhancing occupant protection and convenience.

BMW X3 Rivals

In the Indian market, the BMW X3 competes with luxury midsize SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC90. With the addition of the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro variant, BMW strengthens the X3’s appeal for buyers seeking a sportier and more powerful petrol option within the segment.

BMW X3 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1995 - 1998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    13.38-17.86 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    188 - 194 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    310 - 400 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All X3 SpecsView specs icon

BMW X3 Variants

BMW X3 price starts at ₹ 72.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X3 comes in 3 variants. BMW X3's top variant is xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
3 Variants Available
X3 xDrive20 M Sport
₹72.5 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
X3 xDrive20d M Sport
₹73.1 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic
₹75 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW X3 Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
BMW Group India achieved record first-half 2026 sales, driven by luxury EVs, long-wheelbase models, and SAVs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 May 2026
The Hyundai i20 N Line, Citroen C3, Volkswagen Golf GTI, and Mini Cooper S JCW showcase powerful, affordable hatchbacks in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
Various sub-compact SUVs in India are available under ₹10 lakh, featuring turbo-petrol engines and multiple trims.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Apr 2026
The story highlights recent facelifts and specs of five SUVs: Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Tata Nexon, Mahindra BE 6, and Jeep Compass.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Mar 2026
BMW Group India will raise prices by up to 2% on its vehicles from April 1, 2026, due to rising costs.Read Full Story

BMW X3 Visual Comparison

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BMW X3 comparison with similar Cars

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BMW X3 Images

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BMW X3 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.7Safety
4.5Design
4.2Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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BMW X3 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The BMW X3 excels in luxury, performance, and safety with a powerful engine and intuitive infotainment, though its firm ride and high maintenance costs are noted.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPowerful engine and xDrive performance
  • check circle iconSpacious interior and ample boot space
  • check circle iconHigh-quality cabin materials
  • check circle iconIntuitive iDrive system
  • check circle iconStrong safety features with ADAS

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconFirm ride on city roads
  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs
  • warning iconLow city mileage
  • warning iconComplex touch screen controls for basics
  • warning iconHigh price point
High Running Cost
Highway driving in BMW X3 is fun with strong acceleration. Maintenance costs and spare parts are super expensive. Mileage drops drastically if driven hard in city limits.
By: Rakesh Mallick (Jul 31, 2026)
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Practical But Pricey
BMW X3 boot space and headroom are practical for daily use. Harman audio is decent. However overall value for money feels slightly low considering high on road tax and price.
By: Sweta Mohanty (Jul 31, 2026)
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Average Tech Design
BMW X3 build quality is solid and safety is top. Removal of physical buttons for HVAC controls is major mistake by BMW. Screen menus are complicated to navigate during drive.
By: Arvind Bhasin (Jul 31, 2026)
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Powerful But Firm
The engine and xDrive system in BMW X3 work super. But suspension setup is too stiff for Indian road conditions. You feel every sharp pothole inside cabin. Price is steep.
By: Jyoti Kulkarni (Jul 31, 2026)
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Great Drive Stiff Suspension
Performance of BMW X3 turbo engine is impressive. xDrive grip is superb. But low speed ride comfort suffers on broken patches. Climate control via screen is non practical.
By: Dinesh Chandra (Jul 31, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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BMW X3 Related News

BMW India will begin bookings for the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro on January 30, 2026. This locally produced luxury SUV features a new design, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and premium materials, with an official launch set for February 16, 2026.
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro bookings open on January 30th, will launch on Feb 16th
28 Jan 2026
BMW Group India is expected to showcase the 2025 BMW X3 alongwith various other products including the MINI Cooper S JCW pack and BMW Motorrad models
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW X3, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and more expected to be showcased
15 Jan 2025
Chery iCaurV23 Design Patent
Chery iCAUR V23 design patent filed in India ahead of JSW launch
17 Aug 2026
Mr Tapan Ghosh, CEO - VinFast Asia
Tapan Ghosh takes on CEO role at VinFast Asia
17 Aug 2026
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17 Aug 2026
Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.70 lakh
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17 Aug 2026
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 BMW X3 Related News

BMW X3 Specifications and Features

Max Power188-194bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque310-400 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage17.86 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1995-1998 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all X3 specs and features

BMW X3 Mileage

BMW X3 in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW X3's petrol variant is 13.38 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X3 xDrive20 M Sport comes with a 68 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
xDrive20 M Sport
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
13.38 kmpl

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