New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC teased ahead of launch, to rival BMW X3, Audi Q5

Mercedes-Benz India has dropped multiple teasers for the new-generation GLC luxury SUV on social media ahead of its launch in the coming weeks. The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC made its global debut in July last year and is set to finally make its way to the Indian market soon. The older generation was a popular seller for the automaker and hopes are high for the new-gen model to continue that upward growth.

The latest teasers reveal more details on the new-gen GLC that gets a major overhaul. The model has grown in proportions and will feature a redesigned front with new headlamps and grille, while the teaser reveals the new LED taillight setup, dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome door handles and rear bumper. Expect the India-spec model to be identical to the global version in terms of styling.

Inside, the cabin on the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will see more luxury and premium materials. This includes a redesigned dashboard that now gets the C-Class style 11.9-inch vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment system with the latest MBUX UI. A secondary 12.3-inch digital instrument console features behind the steering wheel. The cabin also sports new materials and finishes on the door handles, dashboard as well as seat upholstery.

On the feature front, the new-gen GLC will comes equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, wireless charging and ADAS tech. Powertrain options will include the familiar 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology for efficiency and lower emissions. Both engines will come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC will sit above the GLB currently on sale and will rival the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Range Rover Evoque, among others. Expect the GLC SUV to be joined by the GLC Coupe at a later date. These will be followed up with the AMG variants set to arrive in the near future.

