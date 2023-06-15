HT Auto
Hot-seller getting hotter? 2023 Mercedes GLC SUV spotted on trial run in India

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV is one of the most anticipated launches scheduled for this calendar year and one of the most popular models from the brand in the country is promising some very significant updates in its latest edition. The incoming Mercedes GLC was recently spotted on a trial run in the country, complete with starry camouflage all around, and looked quite at home here.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2023, 12:02 PM
The newest Mercedes-Benz GLC is all prepped for its India launch.
The newest Mercedes-Benz GLC is all prepped for its India launch.

The newest Mercedes-Benz GLC was unveiled to the world earlier this year and sports several new updates. The list includes a a redesigned grille and bumper at the front along with new headlights. The tail lights are now slimmer while the rear bumper too has received some update. The GLC for the Indian markets will also offer all of these changes.

The 2023 Mercedes GLC will sport a host of design and style updates on its exterior body.
The cabin of the GLC showcased in global markets previously boasts of an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen set up and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The feature list also includes wireless phone charging pad, cooled seats and new leather upholstery. Boot space has gone up significantly - from 395 litres to 460 litres.

In terms of power dynamics, there are plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains but here in India, don't hold your breath for the former at least. Instead, the Germans could bring in the mild-hybrid version of the GLC which gets a 48-volt battery and an integrated starter-generator.

The Mercedes GLC is a very important models for the company - across the world and especially in India. This SUV and the E-Class LWB sedan have repeatedly been the best-sellers for the brand, and complete with all the updates to its styling and feature list, the 2023 GLC could once again dominate in its segment, one which also has some significant power players like Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2023, 11:42 AM IST
