HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Mercedes Glc Facelift Suv Breaks Cover Globally, May Soon Head To India Too

2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV breaks cover globally, may soon head to India too

2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV is bigger and more powerful than its predecessor. It is offered in both petrol and diesel engines mated to mild-hybrid system. It will also have a dedicated PHEV variant.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 08:58 AM
2023 Mercedes GLC will come powered with both petrol and diesel engines with a 48V mild hybrid system.
2023 Mercedes GLC will come powered with both petrol and diesel engines with a 48V mild hybrid system.
2023 Mercedes GLC will come powered with both petrol and diesel engines with a 48V mild hybrid system.
2023 Mercedes GLC will come powered with both petrol and diesel engines with a 48V mild hybrid system.

Mercedes-Benz has taken the covers off the second generation GLC midsize SUV. The new generation GLC is based on the same platform as the C-Class sedan. The 2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV has grown in size compared to its predecessor, comes with a new design upgrades and wide range of hybrid engines mated to either petrol or diesel units. The new Mercedes GLC SUV in its new avatar will renew rivalry in the luxury SUV segment with heavyweights such as the BMW X3, Audi Q5 or Volvo XC60.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.75 kmpl
₹68 - 69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The new generation GLC is now bigger in size compared to the outgoing model. The SUV now measures 4.72 meters, six cms more than before. It is the same width and height as the outgoing model, which measures 1.89 metres and 1.64 metres respectively. But the wheelbase has gone up to 2,888 mm.

In terms of design, the new GLC facelift SUV gets a redesigned grille and bumper at the front along with new headlights. The SUV stands on a set of 18-inch wheels which can be upgraded to 20-inches in case someone is interested to buy the AMG version of the new GLC. At the rear, the taillights have become slimmer while the bumper has also been upgraded.

The interior of the new GLC is quite plus as expected and comes loaded with all the latest tech seen inside new generation Mercedes cars. There is a floating screen on the dashboard which houses the 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display with the latest MBUX system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. In terms of space, the new GLC will offer more boot space. It now offers 460 litres, up from 395 litres, thanks to a larger wheelbase.

(Also see pics of 2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV)

 

The interior of the GLC facelift SUV has also ben upgraded with the latest technology.
The interior of the GLC facelift SUV has also ben upgraded with the latest technology.
The interior of the GLC facelift SUV has also ben upgraded with the latest technology.
The interior of the GLC facelift SUV has also ben upgraded with the latest technology.

The Mercedes GLC now offers mild-hybrid units paired to petrol or diesel engines along with all-wheel drive system as standard. The 300e 4MATIC variants combines a 204 hp 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 100 kW electric motor that can offer an output of 136 hp. The overall power output is 313 hp. The 400e 4MATIC variants has a 252 hp 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 100 kW electric motor generating 136 hp. The overall power output is 381 hp.

The diesel engine inside the GLC 220 d can churn out 194 hp and is mated to a 145 kW electric motor with an output of 197 PS. It offers peak torque of 440 Nm.

All the engines are paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

The battery has a capacity of 31.2 kWh. The maximum WLTP electric range is 120 kms. The car can be fully recharged in just half an hour through a 60kW charger.

Among the safety features is Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Active Steering, which is an active cruise control that works in combination with the lane keeping system to offer an automatic guidance function. There is also an Intelligent parking system, a semi-automatic parking system whose operation has been improved compared to the previous model, is now more intuitive thanks to the implementation of a multimedia system with a larger screen.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 08:58 AM IST
TAGS: GLC 2023 GLC GLC 2023 GLC facelift Mercedes GLC 2023 Mercedes GLC Mercedes GLC 2023 2023 Mercedes GLC facelift Mercedes-Benz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023
Official rendered teaser image of upcoming Fisker Pear EV. 
Fisker Pear EV gets 2024 launch timeline
Mahindra had showcased the e-XUV300 at the Auto Expo back in 2020.
Mahindra electric SUV range to break cover on August 15

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors report robust domestic dispatches in May
Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors report robust domestic dispatches in May
In pics: 2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV is now bigger and more powerful
In pics: 2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV is now bigger and more powerful
Royal Enfield grows by 133% in May due to high demand of Classic 350, Meteor
Royal Enfield grows by 133% in May due to high demand of Classic 350, Meteor
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV breaks cover globally, may soon head to India too
2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV breaks cover globally, may soon head to India too

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city