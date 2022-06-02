In pics: 2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV is now bigger and more powerful
In its new generation, the Mercedes GLC has grown bigger in size compared to the outgoing model. It is more than 60 mm longer than its predecessor, sits 4 mm lower but has a wheelbase which is longer by 15mm. The width, however, has remained the same at 1,890mm.
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the facelift version of its best-selling SUV GLC for the global markets. The 2023 Mercedes GLC has now entered its second generation and is based on the same platform which underpins the C-Class luxury sedan.
The new GLC facelift SUV has received several design updates which make it look bolder. There is a larger redesigned grille and bumper at the front along with sharper new headlights. The profile of the SUV gets bolder with 18-inch wheels sitting under large wheel arches. At the rear, it gets slimmer taillights and a reworked bumper.
The increase in the wheelbase of 2023 GLC facelift SUV has allowed Mercedes to increase space for luggage inside. The second generation GLC SUV offers boot space of 460 litres with all seats up. It is 65 litres more than what the existing GLC models have on offer.
The interior of the new GLC is now more high tech with several updates. At the centre of the dashboard is the floating screen which houses the 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display with the latest MBUX system. There is also a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Among other features are Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and fingerprint scanner.
Mercedes is offering the new GLC with mild-hybrid technology as well as plug-in hybrid variants too. The GLC 300 e is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired to a 100kW electric motor with a combined output of 313 hp. The 300 e and all the plug-in hybrid models get a 31kWh battery pack. It offers 120 kms of range in full charge. The GLC 300 de diesel plug-in hybrid is paired to a 100kW motor and battery with a combined output of 335 hp and an electric range of up to 117km. The GLC 400 e, powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, provides a combined output of 381 hp and a 120km electric range.
First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 09:59 AM IST
