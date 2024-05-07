Top 10 cars sold in April: Tata Punch lords over others, Nexon drops out

Dominance of SUVs in Indian auto industry continues as top 10 cars sold in the country in April had as many as five models. Tata Punch SUV remains India's best-selling car while Maruti has the highest number of best-sellers in its stable. Here is a quick look at the top 10 list of cars that found highest number of takers last month.

1 Tata Punch The smallest SUV from Tata Motors is currently ruling the sales charts. It leads the pack 19,158 units sold last month. This is the third month in a row that the Punch has been the most popular model in India and also the highest sales figure for the SUV in a single month since its launch. The growth rate of the Punch sales has also been meteoric. It clocked 75 per cent rise in sales last month compared to April last year. In March, Punch had clocked 17,547 units which was 67 per cent higher than the same month last year.

2 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Though SUVs have ensured the hatchback segment's share in the market to drop further, some of the models continue to enjoy immense popularity in India. WagonR, one of the oldest models from the Maruti Suzuki stable, continues to be among its best-sellers. In April, Maruti sold 17,850 units of the WagonR. Despite ending at number two, WagonR's sales have gone down by around 15 per cent compared to the same month last year.

3 Maruti Suzuki Brezza The sub-compact SUV segment saw Tata Nexon's sales drop sharply paving way for the Maruti Suzuki rival Brezza to take the crown. With 17,113 units sold last month, Brezza emerged as India's third best-selling car in April at a growth rate pf 45 per cent. In March, Maruti had sold 14,614 units of the SUV which also rivals the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue as well as the newly-launched Mahindra XUV 3XO.

4 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Despite the arrival of more advanced and feature rich models, Dzire remains the only sedan in the list of top 10 cars in India. The carmaker sold 15,825 units of the sub-compact sedan last month clocking more than 55 per cent growth in sales compared to April last year. The carmaker is gearing up to launch the new generation Dzire later this year which will carry several changes implemented in the upcoming Swift hatchback.

5 Hyundai Creta The king of the compact SUV segment Hyundai Creta ended last month at number five on the list. The 2024 Creta has garnered lot of interest and it shows in the recent sales numbers. The Korean auto giant sold 15,447 units of the SUV which rivals the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others. The Creta has seen a rise of around nine per cent in its sales compared to the same month last year.

6 Mahindra Scorpio The pair of Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic have been the latest success story for Mahindra as the Scorpio SUV brand has established as one of the most popular models in India. Ending April at number six, Scorpio found 14,807 takers last month, clocking more than 50 per cent increase in sales. However, its sales has dropped a bit compared to 15,151 units sold in March this year.

7 Maruti Suzuki Fronx The Fronx, based on Maruti Baleno, is the carmaker's second best-selling SUV in its lineup after Brezza. Clocking more than 60 per cent growth in sales, the Fronx found 14,286 homes across India last month. Priced from ₹8.71 lakh, the Fronx emerged as a more popular model than the Baleno.

8 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno, one of the premium hatchbacks from Maruti, was not too far behind from the Fronx in terms of sales last month. Maruti sold 14,049 units of Baleno hatchback in April, though the sales was down by 13 per cent compared to the same month in 2023.

9 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga The MPV segment continues to be dominated by Maruti Suzuki's most affordable three row car Ertiga. Maruti Suzuki sold 13,544 units of the Ertiga, which is available in both petrol and CNG versions. In terms of growth, Ertiga has the highest jump of 145 per cent compared to April last year when Maruti could sell 5,532 units of the MPV.

10 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Maruti's only van on offer also remains one of the most popular buys across India. The carmaker sold 12,060 units of the Eeco in April, with a 15 per cent increase in sales compared to the same month last year.

