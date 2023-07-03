HT Auto
New BMW X3 to debut in 2024, will get a PHEV powertrain

BMW is working on the next-generation iteration of its bestselling SUV X3. The new generation BMW X3 is slated to debut next year and will receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Interestingly, this is not the first time the BMW X3 will get a PHEV. Previously, the car was offered with a PHEV, but that was discontinued in 2021. The automaker has said that the next generation X3 will be manufactured in South Africa for global export.

Updated on: 03 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM
BMW X3 is the automaker's bestselling SUV and its next generation will mark the return of a PHEV after 2021.
BMW X3 is the automaker's bestselling SUV and its next generation will mark the return of a PHEV after 2021.

The current generation BMW X3 has been in business since 2017. It received a facelift in 2021 and refreshed M variants in the same year. However, a significant makeover for the luxury SUV was long due. The German luxury car brand has not divulged any further details regarding the new X3, but multiple prototypes of the car have been spotted over the last several months.

The next generation BMW X3 is expected to come with a larger shape than the current model. Also, it would feature a bold and aggressive front profile, carrying the signature large kidney grille. Inside the cabin too, expect a host of features, among which the large touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument cluster to be there.

Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
₹ 57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3 M40i
₹86.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Bmw X3-m
₹ 99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine
₹57.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speaking about the PHEV powertrain, the next generation model is expected to offer a significant electric-only range, compared to the previous version's 29 km electric-only range. The powertrain would pair a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a single electric motor, which will churn out a total of 288 hp of power output and 421 Nm maximum torque. The new X3 could deliver a similar electric-only range as the current X5 PHEV, which offers 64 km.

Besides the PHEV, a new and improved BMW iX3 will also join the new X3 lineup. However, it won't use the same CLAR platform that is found underneath the current model. The new iX3 is expected to be based on BMW's much-hyped Neue Klasse EV architecture, which is a dedicated EV platform built for future BMW electric cars.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST

