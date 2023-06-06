HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Future Bmw Petrol Cars To Drop 'i' From The End Of Names. Know More

Future BMW petrol cars to drop 'i' from the end of names. Know more

BMW has a very complex product lineup with a range of petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric cars. As the German luxury auto giant says, it wants to live up to its ‘Power of Choice’ ethos. Now, as the automaker is thriving towards a greener future with a wide range of electric cars planned, BMW has decided to give its petrol-powered car lineup an updated nomenclature. The company is reportedly mulling the idea of dropping ‘i’ letter from the end of all its petrol cars' names.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2023, 11:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The next-generation BMW cars will receive the updated nomenclature with the ‘i’ dropped.
The next-generation BMW cars will receive the updated nomenclature with the ‘i’ dropped.

Bimmer Post reports that this move comes as part of the brand's strategy to make its lineup more linear and simple. BMW uses the ‘i’ letter in the ginning of its electric cars to signify their electric character. On the other hand, there are several petrol cars in the BMW lineup that come with the ‘i’ letter at the end of the nomenclature. This could be confusing for the consumers moving ahead when the number of electric cars with ‘i’ letter in the nomenclature increases. This is possibly the main reason why BMW wants to ditch the ‘i’ from the petrol cars' names to make things simplified.

Also Read : The next-generation BMW cars may be designed by artificial intelligence

The report claims the next-generation 1 Series, and X3, which are slated to enter production in the middle of 2024, will be among the first cars from BMW to receive the updated nomenclature. Internally codenamed F70, the next generation BMW 1 Series will come initially in 118 and quad-pipe M135 variants, alongside a couple of diesel versions. The diesel versions will retain their ‘d’ lettering in the names, which are 118d and 120d.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
₹57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3 M40i
₹86.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Bmw X3-m
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine
₹57.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
₹57.9 - 59.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
₹58.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Interestingly, BMW is among the few automakers that have not yet decided to ditch the internal combustion engine technology completely in favour of electric cars, as the brand believes that the world won't be ready to embrace electric vehicles in the next decade completely. The ICE vehicles will continue to sell worldwide, believes BMW. It thinks the transition to pure electric mobility will take time, and there should not be a hurry for that.

In the meantime, it's reportedly planning to update its naming strategy to provide more clarity. A well-known BMW insider from the Bimmer Post forums claims the gasoline-only cars will lose the letter "i" from the end of their names starting with the new models coming from 2024. The next-generation 1 Series and X3 are believed to lead the way as both are expected to enter production in a little over a year from now: July 2024 for the hatch and August 2024 for the crossover.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2023, 11:26 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW 1 Series BMW X3 luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 349 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city