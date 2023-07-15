What is the on-road price of BMW X3 in Bangalore? The on-road price of BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX in Bangalore is Rs 72,27,071.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW X3 in Bangalore? In Bangalore, the RTO charges for the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX will be Rs 11,81,842.

What will be the Insurance charges for BMW X3 in Bangalore? The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX's insurance charges in Bangalore are Rs 2,54,729.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW X3 in Bangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the BMW X3 base variant in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,90,000, RTO - Rs. 11,81,842, Insurance - Rs. 2,54,729, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the BMW X3 in ##cityName## is Rs. 72,27,071.

What is the on-road price of BMW X3 Top Model? Top model of BMW X3 is BMW xDrive 20d Luxury Line and the on road price in Bangalore is Rs. 80,93,925.

What is the on road price of BMW X3? The on-road price of BMW X3 in Bangalore starts at Rs. 72,27,071 and goes upto Rs. 80,93,925. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.