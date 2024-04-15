Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1995 cc
|Mileage
|16.55 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
X3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of X3 xDrive20d xLine (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 79.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of
X3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of X3 xDrive20d xLine (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 79.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of xDrive20d xLine is 68 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price