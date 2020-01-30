Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|10.99 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
Range Rover Evoque is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Range Rover Evoque SE R-Dynamic Petrol (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 75.60 Lakhs. The
Range Rover Evoque is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Range Rover Evoque SE R-Dynamic Petrol (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 75.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SE R-Dynamic Petrol is 67 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price