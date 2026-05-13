In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|Jeep
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-