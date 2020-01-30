Range Rover Evoque is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Range Rover Evoque S (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 74.39 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Range Rover Evoque is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Range Rover Evoque S (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 74.39 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S is 66.5 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 430 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 66.5 BootSpace: 472 Mileage of S is 14.71 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less